Economics

Recession a distinct possibility: Natixis

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  THURSDAY, 21 JUL 2022   12:39PM

Most investment strategists believe that a recession is a distinct possibility over the next six months, with a Natixis survey showing that nearly one-quarter think it's inevitable.

"After six months of navigating rising rates, inflation and geopolitical tensions, recession fears are on the rise for 2022, casting a long shadow over prospects for global economies and markets in the second half of the year," Natixis said.

AlphaSimplex Group chief research strategist and portfolio manager Katy Kaminski commented: "Ten years of over-reliance on easy money led to significant outperformance for growth equities."

But Kaminski thinks that those days are over, at least for the foreseeable future.

Natixis noted that one of the key trends to emerge out of pandemic-driven disruptions has been the outperformance of value stocks. With rates on the rise and volatility back in earnest, value strategies have excelled, it said.

Nevertheless, going forward, like nine in 10 survey respondents, Kaminski said that central bank policy will be the biggest market driver in the second half of 2022.

She said: "The biggest market driver at the end of 2022 will be central banks and bringing down inflation to lower the longer-term cost of capital."

Similarly, Natixis determined that inflation tops present market risks.

"Key market assumptions for low rates, low inflation and low volatility may have boosted market performance for more than a decade, but since the start of the year that unique confluence of factors has been reset," Natixis said.

Inflation was the catalyst for much of this shift, Natixis added.

Survey results showed seven in 10 rank inflation as the biggest market risk for the second half of the year, 36% of these respondents scored the level of risk as a 10 out of 10.

Central banks were also a factor; 52% of respondents cited their policy decisions as a key inflation driver. Another 46% believe that supply chain issues that helped drive inflation early in the pandemic will continue to do so until the end of the year.

However, less than a quarter of those surveyed thought inflation will remain persistently high.

With the prospect of rising interest rates and tightening monetary policy being employed to put inflation back in the bottle, strategists ranked recession risks next on their list of concerns.

While policy makers have many tools at their disposal to address inflation, Natixis said that the challenge of achieving the right timing for policy implementation left a slim margin for error.

As such, Natixis Investment Mangers Solutions head of global market strategy Mabrouk Chetouane flagged that in some ways the only way out of the current inflationary environment would be for central banks to trigger a recession.

In this scenario, perhaps then we'll come out on the other side of the inflationary shock and markets could rebound, Chetouane posited.

Natixis concluded: "After a decade in which the easy money provided by quantitative easing, low rates and low inflation propelled markets to positive gains in seven out of ten years, the world is moving on."

"This next normal is marked with greater volatility and greater uncertainty."

Read more: Katy KaminskiNatixis Investment Mangers SolutionsMabrouk ChetouaneAlphaSimplex Group
