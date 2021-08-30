Realside Financial Group adds to team

The private market investment specialist has made three senior appointments following increased momentum across the business.

Justin Lal as joined as investment director. He joins from Goldman Sachs where he spent the last eight years. In his new role, Lal will work on the Flagship Fund focusing on specialised debt investment opportunities.

At Goldman Sachs, he was most recently executive director - principal investment area (merchant banking division) and was involved in deploying and managing over $6 billion in private debt and equity investments. He was previously an associate and analyst in the team.

Bibiana Yeung also joined Realside and was previously director of client financial services at Knight Frank Australia.

In this role, she delivered property financial services across a portfolio which included SCA Property Group, Home Consortium, Altis Property Partners, Fortius Funds Management, Mapletree and Aqualand.

Katrina Christie has been appointed as client investment solutions director. She spent the last 13 years at Macquarie Group as a research relationship manager, business manager, product manager and business operational risk manager.

In her new role, Christie will be client-facing and manage stakeholder relations and business development.

"Katrina, Bibiana and Justin join a senior team with a combined 100 years' solving complex investment problems and generating investor returns from quality off-market opportunities. Their appointments will further strengthen our investment focus to ensure that each element of price, return and risk meets the strict criteria we apply to drive optimal client results," Realside managing partner Alex Hone said.

"Realside adheres to a disciplined investment process, with a strong focus on capital preservation to ensure adequate compensation for the client risks being taken. While this strategy places a constraint on the amount of capital that can be managed, it allows for outsized, risk-adjusted returns, focusing on quality and providing a large margin of safety."