Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Economics

RBA tipped for another rate rise

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  TUESDAY, 4 OCT 2022   12:49PM

For a fifth consecutive month, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is expected to lift its rates, according to experts from T.Rowe Price, HSBC, and Janus Henderson.

"Last month, we predicted the RBA would again hike 50 basis points (bps) at the October meeting and see no reason to deviate," T.Rowe Price associate portfolio manager Scott Solomon said.

"Shortly after the September release, we applauded the suggestion by Governor Lowe that they were open to a step back to 25bps. However, the subsequent macro environment makes a 25bp hike potentially burdensome."

Solomon added that due to global inflation running extremely high, the US Federal Reserve has increased its 2022 yearend rate projection by an additional 100bps. In response, the Australian dollar has suffered.

Sponsored by iShares
Access 6 powerful tech themes in 1 ETF

"While the RBA has noted a preference for a weaker Australian dollar, it's now approaching tenuous levels which somewhat forces the hand of the RBA," he said.

Janus Henderson investment strategist Frank Uhlenbruch agreed with Solomon's forecast.

"Given Fed signalling, we now look for a 50bps tightening from the RBA in October, which would take the cash rate to 2.85% and policy settings into mildly restrictive territory," he said.

"The RBA is projected to tighten again in November, but by a more business as usual 25bps."

Uhlenrech added: "We look for the final move in this tightening cycle in February, which would see the cash rate peak at a moderately restrictive 3.35%. This would make the current tightening cycle the largest and fastest since the adoption of the inflation targeting regime."

Meanwhile, HSBC said that while the RBA could pivot to a 25bp move this month, it could also deem that inflation is too concerning and deliver another 50bp, or even move 40bp to 2.75%.

"Some observers argue that the RBA needs to follow the US Fed or else the AUD will fall further, boosting inflation," it said.

"Although the AUD is down 11% against the USD year-to-date, it is up 2% on a trade-weighted (TWI) basis. The TWI matters more for the inflation outlook."

Read more: HSBCJanus HendersonT.Rowe PriceReserve Bank of AustraliaScott SolomonFrank Uhlenbruch
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

RBA anticipated to lift the cash rate
RBA lifts rates, lifts markets
RBA progresses digital currency project
Federal Reserve bumps interest rate by 0.75%
Consultation opens on crypto regulation bill
Challenger offers new fixed term annuity
ASIC concerns see 18 funds update advertising materials
RBA signals further interest rate rises
FICAP raises over $120k for charity
Singapore to be millionaire capital by 2030: Report

Editor's Choice

Yarra Capital names portfolio manager to lead new fund

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:34PM
Yarra Capital has appointed Australian equities portfolio manager David Acton to lead its first private market equity fund.

APRA unmasks fund outsourcing impacts

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:24PM
APRA's thematic review on outsourcing arrangements in the superannuation industry found that trustees' efforts since the Royal Commission have resulted in stronger board oversight and monitoring of outsourcing arrangements and service providers.

BlackRock appoints new CFO

ELIZABETH FRY  |   12:41PM
Martin Small, BlackRock's wealth executive will replace Gary Shedlin as chief financial officer.

Magellan FUM drops further

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:41PM
Magellan Financial Group has seen a further $7 billion shaved off its funds under management in September.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
10

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

NOV
16

Technical Services Forum 

NOV
23-24

FPA Professionals Congress 

FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
16

Chief Economists Forum 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Is it acceptable for ratings research houses to double as product issuers?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Richard Ivers

PORTFOLIO MANAGER - EQUITIES
PRIME VALUE ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED
Portfolio management isn't the easiest of gigs, but a little competition isn't unusual for Prime Value Asset Management's Richard Ivers. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.