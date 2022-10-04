RBA tipped for another rate rise

For a fifth consecutive month, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is expected to lift its rates, according to experts from T.Rowe Price, HSBC, and Janus Henderson.

"Last month, we predicted the RBA would again hike 50 basis points (bps) at the October meeting and see no reason to deviate," T.Rowe Price associate portfolio manager Scott Solomon said.

"Shortly after the September release, we applauded the suggestion by Governor Lowe that they were open to a step back to 25bps. However, the subsequent macro environment makes a 25bp hike potentially burdensome."

Solomon added that due to global inflation running extremely high, the US Federal Reserve has increased its 2022 yearend rate projection by an additional 100bps. In response, the Australian dollar has suffered.

"While the RBA has noted a preference for a weaker Australian dollar, it's now approaching tenuous levels which somewhat forces the hand of the RBA," he said.

Janus Henderson investment strategist Frank Uhlenbruch agreed with Solomon's forecast.

"Given Fed signalling, we now look for a 50bps tightening from the RBA in October, which would take the cash rate to 2.85% and policy settings into mildly restrictive territory," he said.

"The RBA is projected to tighten again in November, but by a more business as usual 25bps."

Uhlenrech added: "We look for the final move in this tightening cycle in February, which would see the cash rate peak at a moderately restrictive 3.35%. This would make the current tightening cycle the largest and fastest since the adoption of the inflation targeting regime."

Meanwhile, HSBC said that while the RBA could pivot to a 25bp move this month, it could also deem that inflation is too concerning and deliver another 50bp, or even move 40bp to 2.75%.

"Some observers argue that the RBA needs to follow the US Fed or else the AUD will fall further, boosting inflation," it said.

"Although the AUD is down 11% against the USD year-to-date, it is up 2% on a trade-weighted (TWI) basis. The TWI matters more for the inflation outlook."