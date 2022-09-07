Newspaper icon
Economics

RBA signals further interest rate rises

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  WEDNESDAY, 7 SEP 2022   12:38PM

Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) governor Phillip Lowe has said the board will do what's necessary to ensure inflation in Australia returns to target.

At its meeting yesterday, the board increased the cash rate target by 50 basis points to 2.35%.

"The further increase in interest rates today will help bring inflation back to target and create a more sustainable balance of demand and supply in the Australian economy," Lowe said.

However, the board expects to increase interest rates further over the months ahead.

Inflation in Australia is the highest it has been since the early 1990s and is expected to increase further over the months ahead. The Bank's central forecast is for CPI inflation to be around 7.75% over 2022, slightly above 4% over 2023 and 3% in 2024.

Likewise, 72% of economists and experts in Finder's RBA Cash Rate survey agree that the monthly CPI will continue to increase, peaking between 7 and 8%. Further, most respondents believe inflation will hit its peak by the end of 2022.

Mutual Limited chief investment officer Scott Rundell said the RBA's CPI expectations are achievable, but likely fraught with bumps along the way.

Looking ahead, Rundell expects the next few rate hikes to be smaller in size, probably 25 basis points per meeting or possibly even paused as the RBA assesses the collateral damage of rapid-fire hikes to date.

Similarly, Barclays said the tone of the RBA suggests that it plans to keep hiking, though it has likely finished the process of normalising the cash rate.

