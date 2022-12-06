RBA set to lift the cash rate again

Most economists have flagged that the cash rate will rise again today, despite inflation having eased.

A Finder survey said 88% of experts believe the cash rate will grow to 3.1% in December, which would be an eighth consecutive rate rise.

Finder head of consumer research Graham Cook said it's almost certain that the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will deliver another blow which could well be the final nail in the coffin for many Australian households.

AMP chief economist Shane Oliver said a rate hike is imminent.

"Still high inflation, strong jobs and wages data and the absence of an RBA meeting in January are likely to drive another 0.25% hike in December to 3.10%. But by the end of 2023 we expect weak growth and a sharp fall in inflation to drive the start of rate cuts," he said.

Sydney University school of economics associate professor Mark Melatos said: "Inflation is significantly above the RBA's target band and likely to increase further, notwithstanding declining oil prices and an increasing risk of global recession."

"The RBA's hand is likely to be forced by increasingly aggressive tightening actions by other central banks. This means the cash rate will likely need to be raised steadily in the near future with a likely pause early 2023 as the RBA assesses the impact of its tightening strategy."

More ominously, GSFM investment strategist Stephen Miller said: "The RBA is underestimating the momentum in price and wage inflation and will have to move the policy rate up much further."

Meanwhile, Vantage Markets market analyst Daniel Moss commented: "Governor Phillip Lowe and his colleagues at the RBA are expected to raise the official cash rate by 25-basis points at their last meeting of 2022, bringing the benchmark interest rate to 3.1% - the highest levels in over a decade. Although the nation's inflation rate is currently more than three times higher than the central bank's mandate target range, a more aggressive response seems out of the question."

"Indeed, in the RBA's most recent meeting minutes policymakers agreed that 'acting consistently would support confidence in the monetary policy framework.' Therefore, having hiked by a quarter-point last meeting, and with the market pricing in such a hike this time around, it seems a near certainty that the RBA will stick to 25-basis points in December."

T. Rowe Price associate portfolio manager Scott Solomon said: "We expect the RBA to go ahead and hike 25 basis points. Governor Lowe is trying to strike a balance of maintaining full employment, allowing for lagged economic effects of policy, and appearing tough on inflation - in that order."

"Given the strong employment data in November and the upcoming January meeting break, the easiest path for the RBA is to go ahead with a full 25bp hike."