RBA progresses digital currency project

The Digital Finance Cooperative Research Centre (DFCRC) and the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) have released joint research report, providing an update on the possible central bank digital currency (CBDC) the two are exploring.

The report titled Australian CBDC Pilot for Digital Finance Innovation said: "Over the past few years, the RBA has been exploring whether there is a role for a CBDC in Australia in the context of the RBA's responsibilities for issuing the currency and overseeing the development of the payments system."

The pilot program which commenced in July and is expected to be completed in the middle of 2023 uses cases and business models that could support the issuance of CBDC.

The project intends to test a general-purpose pilot CBDC issued as a liability of the RBA for use in real world, pilot implementations of services offered by Australian industry participants.

The report said the pilot CBDC will be called the eAUD, it will be a liability of the RBA and denominated in Australian dollars. The amount of eAUD issued will be capped at an amount to be determined by the RBA considering the requirements of selected use case providers.

No interest will be paid by the RBA on any holdings of eAUD and only Australian-registered entities and Australian resident individuals may hold it.

All holders of eAUD will need to be invited to participate in the project and will need to be identity-validated by their use case provider or an approved know your customer (KYC) service provider.

eAUD will be able to be held in both a custodial wallet and a noncustodial wallet directly by the end user.

DFCRC will develop and install the eAUD platform as a private, permissioned Ethereum (Quorum) implementation.

The eAUD ledger will operate as a centralised platform, under the management and oversight of the RBA.

The report said approved use case providers will be able to access and interact with the eAUD platform via specified application programming interfaces (APIs) and ERC-20 smart contract interface functions.

"These interface specifications, as well as a platform for testing, will be provided separately, only to selected use case providers."

Finder commented that in its submission to Parliament on Australia as a Tech & Financial Centre in June 2021 it encouraged the RBA to introduce a transparent, Australian-based stablecoin.

Finder's co-founder Fred Schebesta explained that the RBA has indicated its confidence in the Ethereum platform by looking to run its token on a private version.

"It will be interesting to see if the RBA then progresses to delivering it technology agnostic, and genuinely puts it out as a decentralised coin," he said.

"An RBA-backed stablecoin could provide tax revenue to the Australian Government in a DeFi sector that is growing rapidly."

But he argued only having Australian entities involved will limit cases and customer value.

"International settlement is probably one of the best use cases," he noted.