Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Economics

RBA lifts rates, lifts markets

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  WEDNESDAY, 5 OCT 2022   12:52PM

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) board increased the cash rate target by 25 basis points to 2.6%, driving domestic markets higher.

Committed to returning inflation to the 2-3% range over time, the board affirmed that yesterday's increase in interest rates will help achieve its goal. Though, it was flagged that further rate hikes will likely be required over the period ahead.

On the policy decision, RBA governor Phillip Lowe said: "The cash rate has been increased substantially in a short period of time."

"Reflecting this, the board decided to increase the cash rate by 25 basis points this month as it assesses the outlook for inflation and economic growth in Australia."

Sponsored by iShares
Access 6 powerful tech themes in 1 ETF

Lowe noted that as is the case in most countries, inflation in Australia is too high. While global factors explain much of this high inflation, he believed that strong domestic demand relative to the ability of the economy to meet that demand was another contributing factor.

The increase in interest rates will help achieve a more sustainable balance of supply and demand in the Australian economy, a prerequisite to bringing inflation back down, Lowe said.

Following the rate rise, Mutual Limited chief investment officer Scott Rundell commented: "The RBA surprised pretty much everyone yesterday, delivering a 25 basis point love tap to the chin rather than the expected 50 basis point haymaker to the side of the head, taking the official cash rate to 2.6%."

Resultantly the ASX 200 rocketed up 3.75%, the biggest stock market rally in two years.

However, Rundell said: "Despite the market euphoria, the RBA is not done. There are more hikes to come, but they have just eased off the brakes a month earlier than pundits expected."

Going forward, CMC Markets APAC and Canada Azeem Sheriff commented: "Effects of rate rises will take a few more months to see a material reduction, however Australia will be cautious not to be too aggressive like the US and other central banks to lead the economy to some form of recession, despite the labour market still being quite tight."

University of Sydney professor of macroeconomics James Morley said: "I think the RBA will continue raising rates for the next few meetings because they will want to be seen to be raising real interest rates as long as reported inflation is high."

"It's probable that the RBA will be raising rates over the next few months even though many indicators of real economic activity will start to weaken, both globally and domestically."

Similarly Australian Retirement Trust chief economist Brian Parker said: "The RBA is still only just in neutral territory; it needs to do more."

Read more: Reserve Bank of AustraliaPhillip LoweScott RundellASXAustralian Retirement TrustBrian ParkerAzeem SheriffCMC MarketsJames MorleyMutual LimitedUniversity of Sydney
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

RBA signals further interest rate rises
RBA tipped for another rate rise
RBA progresses digital currency project
Federal Reserve bumps interest rate by 0.75%
Consultation opens on crypto regulation bill
Challenger offers new fixed term annuity
ASIC concerns see 18 funds update advertising materials
RBA anticipated to lift the cash rate
ART chair steps down
George Lucas to depart Raiz Invest

Editor's Choice

Yarra Capital names portfolio manager to lead new fund

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:34PM
Yarra Capital has appointed Australian equities portfolio manager David Acton to lead its first private market equity fund.

APRA unmasks fund outsourcing impacts

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:24PM
APRA's thematic review on outsourcing arrangements in the superannuation industry found that trustees' efforts since the Royal Commission have resulted in stronger board oversight and monitoring of outsourcing arrangements and service providers.

BlackRock appoints new CFO

ELIZABETH FRY  |   12:41PM
Martin Small, BlackRock's wealth executive will replace Gary Shedlin as chief financial officer.

Magellan FUM drops further

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:41PM
Magellan Financial Group has seen a further $7 billion shaved off its funds under management in September.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
10

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

NOV
16

Technical Services Forum 

NOV
23-24

FPA Professionals Congress 

FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
16

Chief Economists Forum 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Is it acceptable for ratings research houses to double as product issuers?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Richard Ivers

PORTFOLIO MANAGER - EQUITIES
PRIME VALUE ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED
Portfolio management isn't the easiest of gigs, but a little competition isn't unusual for Prime Value Asset Management's Richard Ivers. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.