RBA lifts rates, lifts markets

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) board increased the cash rate target by 25 basis points to 2.6%, driving domestic markets higher.

Committed to returning inflation to the 2-3% range over time, the board affirmed that yesterday's increase in interest rates will help achieve its goal. Though, it was flagged that further rate hikes will likely be required over the period ahead.

On the policy decision, RBA governor Phillip Lowe said: "The cash rate has been increased substantially in a short period of time."

"Reflecting this, the board decided to increase the cash rate by 25 basis points this month as it assesses the outlook for inflation and economic growth in Australia."

Lowe noted that as is the case in most countries, inflation in Australia is too high. While global factors explain much of this high inflation, he believed that strong domestic demand relative to the ability of the economy to meet that demand was another contributing factor.

The increase in interest rates will help achieve a more sustainable balance of supply and demand in the Australian economy, a prerequisite to bringing inflation back down, Lowe said.

Following the rate rise, Mutual Limited chief investment officer Scott Rundell commented: "The RBA surprised pretty much everyone yesterday, delivering a 25 basis point love tap to the chin rather than the expected 50 basis point haymaker to the side of the head, taking the official cash rate to 2.6%."

Resultantly the ASX 200 rocketed up 3.75%, the biggest stock market rally in two years.

However, Rundell said: "Despite the market euphoria, the RBA is not done. There are more hikes to come, but they have just eased off the brakes a month earlier than pundits expected."

Going forward, CMC Markets APAC and Canada Azeem Sheriff commented: "Effects of rate rises will take a few more months to see a material reduction, however Australia will be cautious not to be too aggressive like the US and other central banks to lead the economy to some form of recession, despite the labour market still being quite tight."

University of Sydney professor of macroeconomics James Morley said: "I think the RBA will continue raising rates for the next few meetings because they will want to be seen to be raising real interest rates as long as reported inflation is high."

"It's probable that the RBA will be raising rates over the next few months even though many indicators of real economic activity will start to weaken, both globally and domestically."

Similarly Australian Retirement Trust chief economist Brian Parker said: "The RBA is still only just in neutral territory; it needs to do more."