Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Economics

RBA eyes an early rate hike

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  WEDNESDAY, 20 APR 2022   12:33PM

Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) minutes for April have strongly suggested that inflationary and wage growth developments have brought forward the likely timing of the first interest rate increase.

Interest rates in Australia haven't been raised since November 2010, however, inflation has picked up faster than expected, likely above the 3% quarterly target.

The RBA also mentioned that although wages growth has picked up, in aggregate terms growth was below rates likely to be consistent with inflation forecasts.

At the April meeting, the board decided to maintain the cash rate target at 10 basis points but change is likely over the coming months as additional evidence becomes available on inflation and labour costs.

Sponsored by Charter Hall Group
Commercial property. Currently 5%+ yield p.a.

Earlier, VanEck portfolio manager Cameron McCormack commented: "Given the economic uncertainty created by Russia's war against Ukraine, the COVID-19 pandemic and heightened stock market volatility, the central bank may choose to wait until June to raise interest rates."

"Following that, bond markets are pricing in an increase in interest rates every month until December 2022. We could see official rates by the year's end reach 2%."

Such a move could have a sobering impact on the economy and homebuyers.

On the looming hikes, Rate City research director Sally Tindal said: "These hikes are not minor tweaks by Australia's biggest bank. They are sizable hikes, particularly in relation to investor rates."

"People who fixed at the start of the pandemic for a couple of years could get the shock of their lives when they realise how far fixed rates have risen already."

Read more: Reserve Bank of AustraliaCameron McCormackRate CitySally TindalUkraineVanEck
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Aussie government debt to double: Janus Henderson
RBA names new deputy governor
J.P. Morgan's net income falls 42%
ETF growth slows but investors remain resilient
Geopolitics to change ESG approach: Survey
Fund inflows drop sharply: Calastone
Australia imposes further sanctions on Russia
VanEck anticipates AUD surge
US, UK hike interest rates
VFMC hires from Cbus

Editor's Choice

Spirit Super pays tribute to Doug Fry

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
One of Spirit Super's founding directors and its longest serving chair, Doug Fry, passed away last week.

Contango signs distribution deal, flags rebrand

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Contango Asset Management has entered into a distribution agreement with a newly launched private credit manager launched by the former chief investment officer of Merricks Capital. It has also signalled its intention to rebrand.

Heffron adds head of product

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
SMSF administrator Heffron has appointed a head of product, hiring from BT.

HESTA confirms bid for Ramsay Health Care

ANDREW MCKEAN
Industry super fund HESTA has announced it is part of a consortium led by KKR to acquire all the issued share capital of Ramsay Health Care.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: Secure your clients' financial future with ASX: PMGOLD

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
7

Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products 

JUN
9

MAX: Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  With the federal election on the horizon, which party do you think would better serve the financial advice industry?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Sarah Abood

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
FINANCIAL PLANNING ASSOCIATION OF AUSTRALIA
Sarah Abood's new job as chief executive of the Financial Planning Association of Australia is a dream come true for the woman who discovered the power of financial planning at age 17 and has been advocating for the sector ever since. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.