RBA eyes an early rate hike

Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) minutes for April have strongly suggested that inflationary and wage growth developments have brought forward the likely timing of the first interest rate increase.

Interest rates in Australia haven't been raised since November 2010, however, inflation has picked up faster than expected, likely above the 3% quarterly target.

The RBA also mentioned that although wages growth has picked up, in aggregate terms growth was below rates likely to be consistent with inflation forecasts.

At the April meeting, the board decided to maintain the cash rate target at 10 basis points but change is likely over the coming months as additional evidence becomes available on inflation and labour costs.

Earlier, VanEck portfolio manager Cameron McCormack commented: "Given the economic uncertainty created by Russia's war against Ukraine, the COVID-19 pandemic and heightened stock market volatility, the central bank may choose to wait until June to raise interest rates."

"Following that, bond markets are pricing in an increase in interest rates every month until December 2022. We could see official rates by the year's end reach 2%."

Such a move could have a sobering impact on the economy and homebuyers.

On the looming hikes, Rate City research director Sally Tindal said: "These hikes are not minor tweaks by Australia's biggest bank. They are sizable hikes, particularly in relation to investor rates."

"People who fixed at the start of the pandemic for a couple of years could get the shock of their lives when they realise how far fixed rates have risen already."