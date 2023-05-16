Raiz Invest launches residential property fund

Raiz Invest has launched a diversified residential property fund, providing a new investment avenue for micro-investors in Australia.

The Raiz Property Fund allows investors to dedicate up to 30% of their portfolio to a variety or residential properties nationwide.

Since its inception in December 2022, as part of a Custom portfolio, the Raiz Property Fund experienced "significant interest", prompting Raiz to devise bespoke portfolios for property investments.

The micro-investing product now includes a modified moderately aggressive portfolio with a 30% allotment to the Raiz Property Fund. Additionally, two distinct portfolios with 10% and 30% property weightings, respectively, are available for Raiz Invest Super users.

The Raiz Property Fund aims to provide a diverse residential property portfolio, currently comprised of 10 properties across Australia. The plan is to increase this number as it grows.

All properties are leased and reassessed biannually, generating rental income, and contributing to the fund's overall unit value.

Raiz Invest chief operating officer Grant Brits highlighted the fund's accessibility and low investment barrier.

"Residential property is Australia's largest asset class, but it often poses a significant barrier to entry for newcomers. With the Raiz Property Fund, we have made it possible for all Australians, especially those who have felt excluded from residential property investment, to benefit from rental returns and potential capital gains," Brits said.

The fund sets a minimum investment of $5 and doesn't require a lock-in commitment. This approach is intended to provide investors with the flexibility to adapt their investments according to their financial goals and risk tolerance.