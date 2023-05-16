Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Raiz Invest launches residential property fund

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  TUESDAY, 16 MAY 2023   12:39PM

Raiz Invest has launched a diversified residential property fund, providing a new investment avenue for micro-investors in Australia.

The Raiz Property Fund allows investors to dedicate up to 30% of their portfolio to a variety or residential properties nationwide.

Since its inception in December 2022, as part of a Custom portfolio, the Raiz Property Fund experienced "significant interest", prompting Raiz to devise bespoke portfolios for property investments.

The micro-investing product now includes a modified moderately aggressive portfolio with a 30% allotment to the Raiz Property Fund. Additionally, two distinct portfolios with 10% and 30% property weightings, respectively, are available for Raiz Invest Super users.

The Raiz Property Fund aims to provide a diverse residential property portfolio, currently comprised of 10 properties across Australia. The plan is to increase this number as it grows.

All properties are leased and reassessed biannually, generating rental income, and contributing to the fund's overall unit value.

Raiz Invest chief operating officer Grant Brits highlighted the fund's accessibility and low investment barrier.

"Residential property is Australia's largest asset class, but it often poses a significant barrier to entry for newcomers. With the Raiz Property Fund, we have made it possible for all Australians, especially those who have felt excluded from residential property investment, to benefit from rental returns and potential capital gains," Brits said.

The fund sets a minimum investment of $5 and doesn't require a lock-in commitment. This approach is intended to provide investors with the flexibility to adapt their investments according to their financial goals and risk tolerance.

Read more: InvestmentAustraliaRaiz InvestGrant Brits
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

UniSuper awards private debt mandate to Revolution AM
Cbus eyes big deals in new investment blueprint
Industry funds' illiquid assets scrutinised
UniSuper spends $1bn on European mobile towers
Iress outlines product-led growth strategy
Aware retires VicSuper brand, expands investment menu
Qantas Super appoints deputy investment chief
Australia's enviable debt levels
Industry funds gain ground in retirement asset battle: KPMG
FCA simplifies listing rules to attract global companies

Editor's Choice

Abolishing FDSs a major win: Panel

KARREN VERGARA
The Quality of Advice Review's recommendation to abolish Fee Disclosure Statements would be a major win for financial advisers as many continue to grapple with providing accurate documents to clients.

Ariel Investments launches EM portfolios in Australia

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Ariel Investments is launching its first dedicated emerging markets offerings to local institutional investors.

IFM Investors welcomes global head of client solutions

CHLOE WALKER
London-based John Gee-Grant has been named head of global client solutions at IFM Investors.

AZ NGA partners with advisory firm

KARREN VERGARA
AZ NGA has joined forces with a Melbourne-based advisory practice to help drive growth across both businesses.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
23

Best Practice Forum on ESG 

JUN
1

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
15

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Peter Mancell

MANAGING DIRECTOR
MANCELL FINANCIAL GROUP
A champion of evidence-based investing, Mancell Financial Group founder and managing director Peter Mancell tells Karren Vergara how this investment philosophy helped bolster his practice and inspired him to co-write a book.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.