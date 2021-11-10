NEWS
Investment

Raiz Invest hits $1bn in Australia

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 10 NOV 2021   12:39PM

Raiz Invest has surpassed $1 billion in funds under management in Australia.

The company put the growth down to customer engagement and reported that average balances on its platform have grown to nearly $3000 per customer.

Raiz reported having more than 500,000 Australian customers

"Passing this significant milestone is a huge validation of the Raiz business model, products and brand, which has helped more than 500,000 Australian invest and save," Raiz managing director and joint group chief executive George Lucas said.

"Seven years ago, the concept of an investment app accessible to anyone on a smart phone, and as little as $5 to invest, was no more than a pipe dream. The Raiz team has worked hard to make this dream come true - and you can see what has been achieved as we pass the $1 billion milestone in Australia."

He said reaching this milestone reinforces that the business is delivering on customers' expectations.

"They continue to entrust their money with us, and we appreciate their support and loyalty, and the valuable feedback they provide on ways to improve our product," he said.

He added that the growth of the platform in Australia was a positive indicator of how the company might perform as it expands into Malaysia, Indonesia, and Thailand.

"The popularity of the Raiz app is illustrated by the 500,000 Australians who have invested with us, many of them novices who have learnt about the markets, ETFs and other investment opportunities like Bitcoin, over our six-year journey," fellow joint group chief executive Brendan Malone said.

"Reaching this $1 billion milestone reinforces that we're delivering value. It's also a great achievement for everyone at Raiz and for our customers, who continue to entrust their money with us."

