Investment
Raiz increases fees for lower balances
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  MONDAY, 1 MAR 2021   12:32PM

Raiz Invest has announced a new fee structure, increasing the monthly fee for lower balance customers.

The financial services platform announced it would be increasing some fees for its Australian customers.

The monthly maintenance fee will increase to $3.50 for active account balances of less than $15,000.

On the flip side, for accounts with balances equal to or greater than $15,000, the account fee remains the same at 0.275% a year.

For the Sapphire portfolio, the monthly maintenance fee will increase to $3.50 for active account balances.

Raiz added that there will be no fee change for the Custom portfolio launched in January this year.

Raiz Invest Group chief executive George Lucas said the fee increases are due to increased corporate governance costs associated with delivering financial products and services.

"This is important to ensure we are compliant, protect our customers' data and investments and are constantly meeting (or exceeding) our customers' expectations, Lucas said.

"It is crucial that we provide customers with the exceptional experience, quality products and market leading benefits they've come to expect from Raiz, combined with a high level of corporate governance, risk management and oversight."

Lucas said the new fees will apply from April 1.

"A fee increase is always a very considered decision, and, despite this latest increase I believe our fees remain competitive for the suite of cutting-edge features and options we provide," Lucas said.

