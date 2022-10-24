Quantifying the value of a financial adviser

Russell Investments Value of an Adviser report says many investors are being pressured into sub-optimal investment decisions but having a financial adviser could add more than 4% to total portfolio value.

So, even though advice fees have jumped 16% in FY22, from $3656 to $4685, Russell Investments' analysis argues that the total value of the services typically provided are worth substantially more than a typical advice fee.

The report supported its claim by developing a value of advice formula that weighted, appropriate asset allocation, behavioural coaching, choices and trade-offs, expertise, and tax planning.

"There is research that suggests that asset allocation drives over 85% of the investment outcome for an individual, yet this critical step of an advice process is often undervalued and underappreciated," the report said.

"In the superannuation environment, there are generally two types of non-advised investors. Disengaged investors who are defaulted into a one-size-fits-all asset allocation, with very limited or no reference to their personal circumstances or needs. Or engaged investors, who build their own portfolios - which comes with its own risks."

Of the $1.2 trillion of assets in the various MySuper investment options, over 60% of these assets are managed to a single strategy asset allocation. This means for a member in a single strategy default, no matter their age, current super balance or retirement goal - they are invested the same way as everyone else.

Likewise, for individuals who take a DIY approach and build their own portfolios, there are many inherent risks, like not having a sufficient understanding of key investing topics requisite to setting the right asset allocation for specific goals, circumstances, and preferences. Also, not having the discipline and skills to maintain that asset allocation in the face of market movements and volatility.

Russell Investments head of adviser and intermediary solutions in Australia Neil Rogan said: "We believe that being in an asset allocation that is appropriate to an individual's personal needs, as identified by their adviser, can be worth up to 1.6% per annum in annual portfolio value, particularly in periods of market instability such as those investors are currently experiencing."

On behavioural coaching, Rogan commented: "The past two years have been challenging for investors, with many facing these prolonged levels of volatility for the first time in their investing lives. As a result, many investors have turned away from investment markets, seeking shelter in assets like cash which they believe to be safer."

"In their role as a behavioural coach, advisers have helped their clients remain invested through the turbulence, preparing them for an uncertain future and working with them to determine their post pandemic goals. This year, that aspect of an adviser's role alone is responsible for 2.9% of portfolio value."

The report suggests that, without guidance, investors often buy when markets are euphoric and sell when markets are bearish.

"We believe there is good value in your [advisers] ability to help clients stick to their long-term financial plan and avoid the behavioural mistakes that may have them miss out of the market's best days," the report said.

Regarding choices and trade-offs, the report stated: "Every client has a unique set of circumstances, preferences and considerations, which increase in volume as they age, and in complexity as their needs and experience develop over that time. The sheer number of decisions to be made and the knowledge required to understand their implications can lead to decision fatigue and increases the risk of poor outcomes."

"An adviser can help evaluate and prioritise these decision points. The impact of implementing the right strategy to meet an individual's unique set of needs, while maximising the outcomes of these choices and trade-offs can be invaluable."

Meanwhile on expertise, the report suggested that recurringly advisers bring their technical and emotional expertise to the benefit of clients. In better times, helping clients to achieve life-long goals, while in challenging circumstances, adding value through cases of trauma, illness, financial crises, estate planning, and death.

The report shows that an adviser's contribution to the success of their client's wealth building journey is more than what can be quantified. Only 55% of Australians are considered financially literate, but 83% of advised Australians report feeling peace of mind about their future.

"The value of an adviser isn't limited to their positive portfolio impact. Advisers are experts at simultaneously incorporating their emotional expertise into their technical capabilities, to help clients overcome periods of immense personal and family challenges such as trauma, illness, and death," Rogan said.

"These tangible, but non-quantifiable, qualities also extend to how advisers help their clients synthesise the myriad combination of personal goals, circumstances, preferences and considerations into a cohesive plan to provide their clients with financial certainty."

According to the report, the remaining attribute of quantifiable adviser value is drawn from tax savvy planning and investing. While commonly considered the responsibility of accountants, tax considerations are an important part of the advice process - 23% of investors consider tax effectiveness as one of their top three investment concerns.

"Providing a more tax-effective approach to investing is an area where advisers can distinguish themselves and demonstrate some of the more specific advice strategies that can deliver real value to their clients," Rogan said.

"The technical expertise required to minimise a tax position through super is confusing and daunting for clients, but for financial advisers, it's a consideration they make every day to optimise their clients' outcomes."

The report concluded that advisers have an opportunity to remind and reinforce clients of tax planning which is an often-overlooked component of advice.

"It's important for advisers to highlight the direct and indirect tax implications of their recommendations. Tax is a key consideration for many investors; therefore, advisers need to be proactive and remind clients of intentional tax strategies, asset allocation and tax benefits intrinsic to their advice," the report said.