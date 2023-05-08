Qualitas signs $1bn credit mandate

A global institutional investor will incrementally drip $1 billion into Australian commercial real estate (CRE) private credit opportunities via Qualitas.

The unnamed investor will make investments in tranches, starting with $220 million to be seeded by two residual stock loans (RSLs), with $109 million to be deployed immediately across all CRE sectors. A further $111 million is subject to usual fund investment criteria and conditions, Qualitas said.

The remaining $780 million of the mandate is subject to further approvals and there is no certainty it will be deployed, Qualitas noted.

The ASX-listed manager will co-invest $30 million over the life of the mandate.

"As the alternative lending market continues to grow so does the breadth of product available from alternative financiers. RSLs present compelling risk adjusted returns given the exposure level is typically at a material discount to underlying valuations with a backdrop of strong residential demand dynamics," Qualitas group managing director Andrew Schwartz said.

"Qualitas now has significant sources of capital across our private credit strategies to accelerate deployment momentum. The market environment is currently placing a premium on the provision of liquidity and Qualitas is a part with the scale of capital to provide this much needed liquidity."

He added that the mandate means the business can continue to capitalise on the increasing opportunities in market to the benefit of investors.

"We see this new partnership as an endorsement of our business and testament to our expertise in the Australian CRE private credit market and confirmation of our strategy," Schwartz said.