Qualitas scores another $700m from ADIA

The listed real estate manager has secured a second commitment from a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA).

The sovereign wealth fund will now invest a total of $1.4 billion in the Qualitas Diversified Credit Investments (QDCI) fund following its initial $700 million investment in August last year.

The additional commitment brings Qualitas' total funds under management (FUM) to $7.5 billion, of which 78% is in private credit and 81% is invested on behalf of institutional investors. Qualitas' co-investment in QDCI has increased from $35 million to $50 million.

Qualitas co-founder and group managing director Andrew Schwartz said a repeat commitment at this scale from a long-term strategic investor such as ADIA is a strong endorsement of Qualitas' funds management platform and growth potential.

"We have demonstrated rapid and consistent growth since our IPO in December 2021 growing FUM by 80% despite this being one of the most dynamic macroeconomic environments we have experienced in our 15-year history," Schwartz said.

"We have continued to execute on our growth initiatives, attracting larger mandates from investors and deploying into larger investments with a continued focus on sponsor quality."

Since the financial year ended on June 30, Qualitas has raised $1.45 billion incremental capital in the Australian commercial real estate (CRE) private credit sector.

"This represents strong evidence of conviction in the sector from global institutional investors," Schwartz said.

"With the announcement of this mandate, Qualitas has $2.3 billion dry power ready to be deployed into the Australian CRE sector to take advantage of further dislocation in the financing market, as traditional financiers appear to continue to retreat, particularly in the residential and development sectors."

Just last week, Qualitas received a $750 million investment in its Construction Debt Fund II by an unnamed institutional investor.