QIC sees changes in private debt, liquid markets

There is a new director in QIC's multi-sector private debt team, while a new head of the liquid markets group has been confirmed.

David Spiez will join the multi-sector private debt team in February. He is currently general manager of strategy and operations, private debt.

The multi-sector private debt team was created earlier this year and its head, Phil Miall, said Spiez is a perfect fit.

"Our team will undoubtedly benefit from David's experience both within and outside of QIC," Miall said

"David joined QIC in July 2021 and has helped shape the direction and strategy of the private debt team including his role in defining and launching the multi-sector and infrastructure debt capabilities."

Meanwhile, Morris, QIC's director of fixed income, replaces Susan Buckley who announced in September that she would leave the fund after 21 years.

Morris will now lead the team providing holistic solutions across fixed-income and liquid markets.

She has been with the Queensland state government investor for 20 years, joining from the Bank of England, where she worked as an economist.

Before that, in 1997, she was an economist at the Queensland Treasury.

Meanwhile, Alison Towers, QIC's director of global liquid markets trading, will lead the implementation group as director of implementation services.

She will form part of Morris' leadership team, which includes the heads of liquid market strategies.

QIC has also seen a departure.

Scott Rissman, a director within the liquid markets group has left to pursue new opportunities.

Rissman had been at QIC for 19 years, moving across from Macquarie Group, where he managed risk and product control.

Earlier he worked for UBS, ABN AMRO and HSBC.