QIC inks PRP, TEEG deals

QIC has secured loans in PRP Diagnostic Imaging (PRP) and The Entertainment and Education Group (TEEG), saying private debt is "one of the steadier ships for investors to sail on".

The senior secured loans form part of arrangements exceeding $1 billion in total facility size, with QIC head of multi-sector debt Phil Miall saying the deals illustrate the compelling cyclical and structural opportunities available in the asset class.

He said the case for the PRP Diagnostic Imaging is its exposure to the fastest growing segments of the healthcare system, like oncology, musculoskeletal imaging, and cardiology. Meanwhile, TEEG's investment case is grounded in its footprint across the Asia Pacific with Timezone, Kingpin, Play n Learn and Zone Bowling stores.

Miall said the QIC team is confident the revenue models of both companies are defensible and there's strong demand drivers to support their growth.

"As well as the strong quality of these two investments and the attractive risk-adjusted returns we see for our clients, these transactions add to portfolio diversification, with healthcare and entertainment sector exposures sitting alongside existing investments in the technology, consumer staples and non-bank financial services sectors," he said.

"These latest deals are a prime illustration of the high quality, appealing yields we believe are currently available to private debt investors, and we anticipate the time is ripe for a strategic asset class over-allocation."

A recent report from QIC showed gross yields for domestic private debt assets has almost doubled in the last 12 months to as much as 10%. This compares to gross yields of 5% just one year ago.

"History suggests when market volatility is high, liquidity can be challenged," Miall said.

"Many traditional debt investors have been subject to significant margin calls and trade settlement requirements, prompting a withdrawal from the market. For those who can focus on medium-term horizons, we believe there is a timely opportunity to secure attractive medium-term returns with improved transaction structures, as these deals demonstrate.

"We will continue to marry the flexibility of capital and our network of relationships to drive value for clients."

IFM Investors and UniSuper recently acquired a majority interest in PRP Diagnostic Imaging.