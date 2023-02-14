Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

QIC inks PRP, TEEG deals

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 14 FEB 2023   12:43PM

QIC has secured loans in PRP Diagnostic Imaging (PRP) and The Entertainment and Education Group (TEEG), saying private debt is "one of the steadier ships for investors to sail on".

The senior secured loans form part of arrangements exceeding $1 billion in total facility size, with QIC head of multi-sector debt Phil Miall saying the deals illustrate the compelling cyclical and structural opportunities available in the asset class.

He said the case for the PRP Diagnostic Imaging is its exposure to the fastest growing segments of the healthcare system, like oncology, musculoskeletal imaging, and cardiology. Meanwhile, TEEG's investment case is grounded in its footprint across the Asia Pacific with Timezone, Kingpin, Play n Learn and Zone Bowling stores.

Miall said the QIC team is confident the revenue models of both companies are defensible and there's strong demand drivers to support their growth.

"As well as the strong quality of these two investments and the attractive risk-adjusted returns we see for our clients, these transactions add to portfolio diversification, with healthcare and entertainment sector exposures sitting alongside existing investments in the technology, consumer staples and non-bank financial services sectors," he said.

"These latest deals are a prime illustration of the high quality, appealing yields we believe are currently available to private debt investors, and we anticipate the time is ripe for a strategic asset class over-allocation."

Sponsored Video
Get a step ahead of admin

A recent report from QIC showed gross yields for domestic private debt assets has almost doubled in the last 12 months to as much as 10%. This compares to gross yields of 5% just one year ago.

"History suggests when market volatility is high, liquidity can be challenged," Miall said.

"Many traditional debt investors have been subject to significant margin calls and trade settlement requirements, prompting a withdrawal from the market. For those who can focus on medium-term horizons, we believe there is a timely opportunity to secure attractive medium-term returns with improved transaction structures, as these deals demonstrate.

"We will continue to marry the flexibility of capital and our network of relationships to drive value for clients."

IFM Investors and UniSuper recently acquired a majority interest in PRP Diagnostic Imaging.

Read more: QICTEEGPRP Diagnostic ImagingPhil Miall
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Private debt a silver lining of market volatility: QIC
QIC appoints strategy, implementation lead
IFM Investors, UniSuper buy PRP stake
UniSuper chair to step down
QIC sees changes in private debt, liquid markets
QIC adds to multi-sector private debt team
Susan Buckley to leave QIC
RBA anticipated to lift the cash rate
Super giants, investment firms join Future IM/Pact
QIC multi-sector private debt team wins mandate

Editor's Choice

Productivity Commission kicks off philanthropy review

CHLOE WALKER
The Productivity Commission review aims to boost donations to charities and meet the government's goal of doubling philanthropic giving by 2030.

New chief for Queensland Treasury Corp

ELIZABETH FRY
Leon Allen has been named chief executive of Queensland Treasury Corporation.

Lazard Asset Management slashes fund fees

CHLOE WALKER
From April, the global investment giant will reduce the management fee on two of its Australian equity funds for both institutional and retail share classes.

Women the future of advice: Netwealth

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Wealth professionals are being encouraged to adjust their advice offering and better serve women or risk missing out on a key growth market.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
16

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
15

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
20-22

Conference of Major Superannuation Funds 

MAR
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Andrew Pease

GLOBAL HEAD OF INVESTMENT STRATEGY
RUSSELL INVESTMENT GROUP
Andrew Pease has come a long way from his quiet hometown on the Bass Strait. One thing that has stayed with him throughout his impressive career in financial services is his down to earth nature. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.