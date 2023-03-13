QIC files plans for $750m sustainable development

QIC has filed plans for a $750 million sustainable development in Brisbane, a mixed-use precinct opposite the Albert Street Cross River Rail station.

The proposed 40-story building at 101 Albert Street that combines commuter amenities and services, with a mix of commercial, retail, and residential spaces, with flexible configurations designed to suit a range of tenants.

The development will comprise approximately 45,000m2 of prime grade office space and mixed-use space, including nearly 4000m2 of outdoor space.

QIC Cross River Rail Precincts director Chris Brown said the development's unique design would make it a prominent landmark in Brisbane, with a subtropical vertical garden appearance and seamless transitions between indoor and outdoor spaces.

"Brisbane deserves a new, city-shaping destination - a design that merges local character with global thinking," he added.

The Albert Street Cross River Rail Station will be the first Brisbane train station built in over 120 years. It's estimated that more than 67,000 commuters will use the station daily by 2036.

Leveraging the station's "dynamic arrival experience", 101 Albert Street aims to have a transformative impact on surrounding streets, creating new development opportunities, and improving nearby pedestrian corridors.

Moreover, as a central address, it will serve as a connector to future developments, including Queen's Wharf Brisbane, while complimenting the Albert Street 'green spine' urban renewal project envisioned by Brisbane City Council, Brown said.

The 'green spine' project seeks to transform Albert Street into a vibrant space that connects key destinations and provides new recreational and cultural opportunities for residents, and visitors.

Pending approvals, construction of the Albert Street precinct is expected to be completed by late 2027.