Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment
Sponsored by

QIC files plans for $750m sustainable development

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  MONDAY, 13 MAR 2023   11:57AM

QIC has filed plans for a $750 million sustainable development in Brisbane, a mixed-use precinct opposite the Albert Street Cross River Rail station.

The proposed 40-story building at 101 Albert Street that combines commuter amenities and services, with a mix of commercial, retail, and residential spaces, with flexible configurations designed to suit a range of tenants.

The development will comprise approximately 45,000m2 of prime grade office space and mixed-use space, including nearly 4000m2 of outdoor space.

QIC Cross River Rail Precincts director Chris Brown said the development's unique design would make it a prominent landmark in Brisbane, with a subtropical vertical garden appearance and seamless transitions between indoor and outdoor spaces.

"Brisbane deserves a new, city-shaping destination - a design that merges local character with global thinking," he added.

The Albert Street Cross River Rail Station will be the first Brisbane train station built in over 120 years. It's estimated that more than 67,000 commuters will use the station daily by 2036.

Sponsored Video
Grow your HNW client base with the leading platform for HNWs

Leveraging the station's "dynamic arrival experience", 101 Albert Street aims to have a transformative impact on surrounding streets, creating new development opportunities, and improving nearby pedestrian corridors.

Moreover, as a central address, it will serve as a connector to future developments, including Queen's Wharf Brisbane, while complimenting the Albert Street 'green spine' urban renewal project envisioned by Brisbane City Council, Brown said.

The 'green spine' project seeks to transform Albert Street into a vibrant space that connects key destinations and provides new recreational and cultural opportunities for residents, and visitors.

Pending approvals, construction of the Albert Street precinct is expected to be completed by late 2027.

Read more: Albert StreetBrisbaneQICCross River Rail StationSustainable developmentQueen's WharfUrban renewal
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

New head of private debt at QIC
QIC inks PRP, TEEG deals
Private debt a silver lining of market volatility: QIC
QIC appoints strategy, implementation lead
UniSuper chair to step down
QIC sees changes in private debt, liquid markets
BGL automates crypto trading
QIC adds to multi-sector private debt team
Susan Buckley to leave QIC
RBA anticipated to lift the cash rate

Editor's Choice

Aware Super provides details on growth strategy

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:13PM
The superannuation giant has confirmed it will restructure its team into two distinct groups in support of its broader plans for global expansion.

TAL offloads dealer group to CountPlus

KARREN VERGARA
ASX-listed firm CountPlus will acquire 75 financial advice practices that once belonged to TAL.

QIC files plans for $750m sustainable development

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   11:57AM
QIC has filed plans for a $750 million sustainable development in Brisbane, a mixed-use precinct opposite the Albert Street Cross River Rail station.

Court fines ANZ for dodgy introducer program

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:08PM
ANZ has copped a $10 million penalty for its home loan referral program that breached consumer credit protection laws.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: Interested in investing in private equity?

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
15

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
20-22

Conference of Major Superannuation Funds 

MAR
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
23

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Kate Galvin

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
VICTORIAN FUNDS MANAGEMENT CORPORATION
Chief executive of one of Australia's largest investment managers, Kate Galvin is helping spearhead greater gender equity, diversity, and inclusion in the investment management industry. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.