QIC appoints strategy, implementation lead

BY ELIZABETH FRY  |  FRIDAY, 20 JAN 2023   12:49PM

Andrew Whittaker has stepped into the new role of investment director of strategy and implementation within QIC State Investments.

Whittaker was promoted from senior portfolio manager - multi assets.

He has worked at QIC for 15 years, starting as a money market analyst trader and credit research analyst before becoming a portfolio manager five years ago.

"Andrew's appointment reaffirms our commitment to supporting the long-term investment objectives of our clients," QIC said.

"Andrew brings more than 15 years of experience and demonstrated success in portfolio management and global market trading, having previously served as a senior portfolio manager within both QIC State Investments and QIC liquid markets group.

"While with LMG, he was directly responsible for one of Australia's largest, externally-managed insurance investment portfolios."

The $59.9 billion state investor delivered $3.7 billion in investment returns in 2021-22.

Read more: QICQIC State InvestmentsAndrew Whittaker
