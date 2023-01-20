QIC appoints strategy, implementation lead

Andrew Whittaker has stepped into the new role of investment director of strategy and implementation within QIC State Investments.

Whittaker was promoted from senior portfolio manager - multi assets.

He has worked at QIC for 15 years, starting as a money market analyst trader and credit research analyst before becoming a portfolio manager five years ago.

"Andrew's appointment reaffirms our commitment to supporting the long-term investment objectives of our clients," QIC said.

"Andrew brings more than 15 years of experience and demonstrated success in portfolio management and global market trading, having previously served as a senior portfolio manager within both QIC State Investments and QIC liquid markets group.

"While with LMG, he was directly responsible for one of Australia's largest, externally-managed insurance investment portfolios."

The $59.9 billion state investor delivered $3.7 billion in investment returns in 2021-22.