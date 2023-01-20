QIC appoints strategy, implementation lead

QIC appoints strategy, implementation leadBY ELIZABETH FRY | FRIDAY, 20 JAN 2023 12:49PM
Andrew Whittaker has stepped into the new role of investment director of strategy and implementation within QIC State Investments.
Whittaker was promoted from senior portfolio manager - multi assets.
He has worked at QIC for 15 years, starting as a money market analyst trader and credit research analyst before becoming a portfolio manager five years ago.
"Andrew's appointment reaffirms our commitment to supporting the long-term investment objectives of our clients," QIC said.
"Andrew brings more than 15 years of experience and demonstrated success in portfolio management and global market trading, having previously served as a senior portfolio manager within both QIC State Investments and QIC liquid markets group.
"While with LMG, he was directly responsible for one of Australia's largest, externally-managed insurance investment portfolios."
The $59.9 billion state investor delivered $3.7 billion in investment returns in 2021-22.
