QIC appoints general manager

The Queensland-headquartered asset manager has appointed a general manager for capital solutions, and an investment director in its state investments team.

Katrina King moved into the role of general manager, capital solutions, reporting to QIC's executive director for client solutions and capital, Brian Delaney.

King was most recently QIC's general manager, research and product innovation.

"The role change recognises the QIC team's focus on partnering with our clients to deliver them solutions to best meet their clients' and members' needs," QIC said.

"The commencement of the role also marks the end of Katrina's secondment to Queensland Treasury assisting in the Queensland government's COVID recovery efforts.

In her new role, where she started on June 1, King will oversee the RFP and corporate information team, capital structuring and capital execution teams, with additional focus on working with clients to develop new product capabilities and startegies.

QIC has also hired a First State Super portfolio manager to the investment director, state investments.

Zoe McHugh was previously a portfolio manager strategy and liquid alternatives the industry fund, where she built the liquid alternatives program, helped develop the active asset allocation and currency models and ran several strategic asset allocation reviews.

She joined towards April end.

In her new role at QIC, McHugh will have primary responsibility for the Long Term Diversified Fund (LTDF).

She reports to Allison Hill, who was appointed QIC's deputy state chief investment officer, state investments.