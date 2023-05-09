Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

PwC chief exits over scandal

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  TUESDAY, 9 MAY 2023   12:08PM

Tom Seymour has exited the top job following his involvement in the firm's tax leak breach, as PwC assurance leader Kristin Stubbins takes over in the interim.

Following a discussion with the firm's Australian board, PwC announced Seymour would step down "effective immediately."

"We agreed with Tom that this is in the best interests of the firm and our stakeholders," it explained.

The announcement follows clarity on Seymour's involvement in the firm's tax leak scandal in which PwC senior partners shared information obtained during a confidential consultation with Treasury in relation to tax law changes.

This included introducing new rules to stop multinationals from avoiding tax by shifting profits from Australia to tax and secrecy havens.

Last Friday, Seymour confirmed he was one of the firm's senior leaders looped into emails which highlighted "the marketing approach and financial success of the tax advice."

In January, an investigation by the Tax Practitioners Board (TPB) found former PwC head of international tax Peter-John Collins in breach after he let confidential law reform plans slip.

Collins was banned and disgraced, and PwC said it reviewed and strengthened its controls, policies, and training with respect to conflicts of interest.

Before stepping into the chief executive role in 2020, Seymour headed up PwC's tax department as its managing partner, financial advisory and Asia Pacific Americas tax leader and, prior to that, managing partner, tax and legal.

PwC chair Tracey Kennair acknowledged the immediate need for the firm to rebuild and enhance trust.

"The independent review previously announced, in addition to the changes already made will help us meet this objective," she said.

Following Seymour's departure, Stubbins will serve as acting chief executive, with the partners to elect a permanent person in the coming months.

Stubbins has been with the firm since 2004 and said she is honoured to take on this role at a critical time for the firm and its 10,000 people.

"We are committed to learning from our mistakes, listening to our stakeholders and enhancing our culture to build stronger trust and transparency," she said.

Read more: Tom SeymourKristin StubbinsPeter-John CollinsTax Practitioners BoardTracey KennairTreasury
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

RBA appointments prompt debate
Superannuation changes limit tax benefits for top earners: ASFA
Review calls for Reserve Bank overhaul
Super a big national advantage: Chalmers
FPA voices concern on proposed CSLR, FAR laws
Review of managed investment schemes kicks off
Victim access to super should be extended: Associations
My mind has not been changed: Levy
Treasury releases Quality of Advice Review final report
Government acts to regulate crypto assets

Editor's Choice

Federal budget 2023: Winners and losers

TOM WATSON
The federal government has delivered its second budget since coming into office last year, and as expected, cost of living support has featured prominently.

How this budget was built

ALEX DUNNIN
To understand how the 2023-24 federal budget was built, you need to understand its 2022-23 foundations because just five taxes accounted for 97% of all taxation revenue and just six programs accounted for 71% of all expenditures, with the biggest two accounting for 52%.

Labor strengthens economic equality initiatives

KARREN VERGARA
Women facing disadvantage are poised to benefit from this year's budget, as Labor promises to expand initiatives introduced in October 2022 that aim to tackle economic inequality.

Budget delivers surplus, with a catch

ANDREW MCKEAN
The federal government has delivered a small surplus of $4.2 billion for 2022-23, the first in 15 years, but structural deficit challenges will persist.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
10-11

RI Australia 2023 

MAY
23

Best Practice Forum on ESG 

JUN
1

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
15

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Allison Hill

STATE CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
QIC LIMITED
From a young age, QIC State Investments chief investment officer Allison Hill was enamoured by the world of finance, but it took time to discover her true calling. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.