PwC chief exits over scandal

Tom Seymour has exited the top job following his involvement in the firm's tax leak breach, as PwC assurance leader Kristin Stubbins takes over in the interim.

Following a discussion with the firm's Australian board, PwC announced Seymour would step down "effective immediately."

"We agreed with Tom that this is in the best interests of the firm and our stakeholders," it explained.

The announcement follows clarity on Seymour's involvement in the firm's tax leak scandal in which PwC senior partners shared information obtained during a confidential consultation with Treasury in relation to tax law changes.

This included introducing new rules to stop multinationals from avoiding tax by shifting profits from Australia to tax and secrecy havens.

Last Friday, Seymour confirmed he was one of the firm's senior leaders looped into emails which highlighted "the marketing approach and financial success of the tax advice."

In January, an investigation by the Tax Practitioners Board (TPB) found former PwC head of international tax Peter-John Collins in breach after he let confidential law reform plans slip.

Collins was banned and disgraced, and PwC said it reviewed and strengthened its controls, policies, and training with respect to conflicts of interest.

Before stepping into the chief executive role in 2020, Seymour headed up PwC's tax department as its managing partner, financial advisory and Asia Pacific Americas tax leader and, prior to that, managing partner, tax and legal.

PwC chair Tracey Kennair acknowledged the immediate need for the firm to rebuild and enhance trust.

"The independent review previously announced, in addition to the changes already made will help us meet this objective," she said.

Following Seymour's departure, Stubbins will serve as acting chief executive, with the partners to elect a permanent person in the coming months.

Stubbins has been with the firm since 2004 and said she is honoured to take on this role at a critical time for the firm and its 10,000 people.

"We are committed to learning from our mistakes, listening to our stakeholders and enhancing our culture to build stronger trust and transparency," she said.