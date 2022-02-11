Proxy advice reforms defeated

The Senate has overturned proxy advice reforms announced at the end of last year, three days after the new regime had begun.

On a vote of 29 votes to 25, the Senate disallowed the new regulations that were announced by Treasurer Josh Frydenberg in December without consultation to stakeholders, including the impacted proxy advisory firms. The vote was moved by Independent Senator Rex Patrick and supported by the crossbench.

The changes to regulations via the Treasury Laws Amendment (Greater Transparency of Proxy Advice) Regulations 2021 started on February 7, and required all proxy advisers to gain a new type of Australian Financial Services Licence (AFSL) and will be required to share their recommendations on a company with the company on the same day it provides that advice to institutional clients.

The reforms also stipulated that beginning July 1, proxy advisers would need to be independent of their institutional clients, with regards to ownership structure, personnel arrangements and "capacity to influence decision-making."

"The entire exercise was a cluster fiasco," Ownership Matters director Dean Paatsch said.

"I thank the Senate, in particular Senator Patrick, Lambie and One Nation, who were prepared to stand up for free market principles that the government abandoned.

"It was profoundly disappointing that the government indulged crony capitalists and the major business lobbies at the expense of respect for property rights, the freedom to contract and the right to confidential advice."

The Australian Council of Superannuation Investors (ACSI) is another of the four impacted organisations. It is owned by the super fund members it advises, which would not meet the standard of criteria for independence under the regulations that were overturned.

"The regulations were rushed through without parliamentary scrutiny and with no justification, rationale or harm identified," chief executive Louise Davidson said.

"Proxy advisers faced more onerous red tape and fines of up to $11 million for small administrative errors, and unprecedented rules regulating ownership of advisers.

"We are pleased to see the Senate voted to ensure the system that has been working well to deliver quality advice that supports investors and millions superannuation fund members is maintained."

Glass Lewis, another proxy adviser, was also pleased.

"We are pleased with the news that the Australian Senate voted to overturn the proxy advisor regulations released by the Treasury in December," Nichol Garzon-Mitchell, senior vice president, general counsel at Glass Lewis said.

"The new rules were unwarranted and did not promote a healthy system of corporate governance."

CPA Australia general manager external affairs, policy and advocacy Jane Rennie welcomed the vote and said that the reforms would have resulted in poorer transparency of investee companies' practices and performance.

"Just like company directors, lawmakers must be held to high standards of governance," Rennie said.

"Legislation should be justified, proportionate, consistent and effective. These reforms did not meet this test."

One of CPA Australia's concerns was the likelihood that the reforms could reduce investors' oversight of investee companies, Rennie said.

"If allowed to stand, the reforms could have decreased the accountability of boards and management," Rennie said.

"Boards are ultimately responsible to their shareholders. Restricting the ability of certain investors to access advice in the lead up to a vote could limit their ability to exercise their oversight powers."