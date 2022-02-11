NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

Proxy advice reforms defeated

BY RACHEL ALEMBAKIS  |  FRIDAY, 11 FEB 2022   12:35PM

The Senate has overturned proxy advice reforms announced at the end of last year, three days after the new regime had begun.

On a vote of 29 votes to 25, the Senate disallowed the new regulations that were announced by Treasurer Josh Frydenberg in December without consultation to stakeholders, including the impacted proxy advisory firms. The vote was moved by Independent Senator Rex Patrick and supported by the crossbench.

The changes to regulations via the Treasury Laws Amendment (Greater Transparency of Proxy Advice) Regulations 2021 started on February 7, and required all proxy advisers to gain a new type of Australian Financial Services Licence (AFSL) and will be required to share their recommendations on a company with the company on the same day it provides that advice to institutional clients.

The reforms also stipulated that beginning July 1, proxy advisers would need to be independent of their institutional clients, with regards to ownership structure, personnel arrangements and "capacity to influence decision-making."

"The entire exercise was a cluster fiasco," Ownership Matters director Dean Paatsch said.

"I thank the Senate, in particular Senator Patrick, Lambie and One Nation, who were prepared to stand up for free market principles that the government abandoned.

"It was profoundly disappointing that the government indulged crony capitalists and the major business lobbies at the expense of respect for property rights, the freedom to contract and the right to confidential advice."

The Australian Council of Superannuation Investors (ACSI) is another of the four impacted organisations. It is owned by the super fund members it advises, which would not meet the standard of criteria for independence under the regulations that were overturned.

"The regulations were rushed through without parliamentary scrutiny and with no justification, rationale or harm identified," chief executive Louise Davidson said.

"Proxy advisers faced more onerous red tape and fines of up to $11 million for small administrative errors, and unprecedented rules regulating ownership of advisers.

"We are pleased to see the Senate voted to ensure the system that has been working well to deliver quality advice that supports investors and millions superannuation fund members is maintained."

Glass Lewis, another proxy adviser, was also pleased.

"We are pleased with the news that the Australian Senate voted to overturn the proxy advisor regulations released by the Treasury in December," Nichol Garzon-Mitchell, senior vice president, general counsel at Glass Lewis said.

"The new rules were unwarranted and did not promote a healthy system of corporate governance."

CPA Australia general manager external affairs, policy and advocacy Jane Rennie welcomed the vote and said that the reforms would have resulted in poorer transparency of investee companies' practices and performance.

"Just like company directors, lawmakers must be held to high standards of governance," Rennie said.

"Legislation should be justified, proportionate, consistent and effective. These reforms did not meet this test."

One of CPA Australia's concerns was the likelihood that the reforms could reduce investors' oversight of investee companies, Rennie said.

"If allowed to stand, the reforms could have decreased the accountability of boards and management," Rennie said.

"Boards are ultimately responsible to their shareholders. Restricting the ability of certain investors to access advice in the lead up to a vote could limit their ability to exercise their oversight powers."

Read more: CPA AustraliaGlass LewisJane RennieAustralian Council of Superannuation InvestorsDean PaatschLouise DavidsonNichol Garzon-MitchellJosh Frydenberg
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Proxy advice reforms force transparency, AFS licensing
FIRB reappoints Irvine as chair
Frydenberg pledges to move on crypto regulation
Treasurer announces FIRB, RBA appointments
Super funds handed holdings disclosure win
Government advances adviser levy drop
Major legislations hit parliament
APRA appoints investment risk lead from TCorp
Industry calls for expanded CSLR
Super funds don't vote together: ACSI

Editor's Choice

Co-founder departs Future Super

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:35PM
One of the co-founders of environmentally friendly superannuation fund Future Super has departed after eight years.

Proxy advice reforms defeated

RACHEL ALEMBAKIS  |   12:35PM
The Senate has overturned the proxy advice reforms announced at the end of last year, despite the new regime having already begun.

Drummond Capital names strategic growth lead

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:24PM
Investment solutions firm Drummond Capital Partners hired an executive to lead its strategic growth efforts.

Brookfield mulls spinning off AM business

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:43PM
Brookfield is considering its future, saying it may look to spin off its asset management business into a separate public company.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Dermot Ryan
Co-Portfolio Manager, Income
AMP Capital Investors
Bronwyn Yates
Director, Client & Business Solutions
Russell Investments
Brett Davies
Partner
Legal Consolidated Barristers & Solicitors
Matt Siddick
Senior Director, Operational Risk Solutions
bfinance Australia

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
23

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
24

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

MAR
29

Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 

MAR
30

Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Are you happy with the government's backflip on adviser education standards, saying 10 years' experience, a clean record and a tertiary-level ethics subject is satisfactory?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Jason Collins

MANAGING DIRECTOR, HEAD OF CLIENT BUSINESS, AUSTRALASIA
BLACKROCK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LIMITED
Getting his first taste of finance as a financial markets journalist offered BlackRock head of client business for Australasia Jason Collins a unique perspective on the industry and the people working in it. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.