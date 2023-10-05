Provide Capital ordered to produce documents

The local subsidiary of TPP Global Investments has been ordered by the Federal Court to produce documents it has so far withheld from ASIC.

Provide Nominees (Provide), which trades as Provide Capital, came under the watchdog's surveillance in March last year, after concerns were raised that it breached both the Corporations Act 2001 and the ASIC Act.

Court documents state that the alleged breach was connected to Provide's offering of investment opportunities to members of the public from 26 September 2020.

ASIC previously sought documents under Section 33 (s 33) of the ASIC Act and subsequently issued orders as part of the ongoing investigation. However, Provide Capital failed to produce the documents as required without a reasonable excuse.

The matter was handed to the court under Section 70 (s 70) of the ASIC Act, in which a defendant can be forced to produce required documentation following noncompliance with the regulator.

In its application, ASIC highlighted two principal ways in which Provide failed to adhere to its notice.

"First, Provide has failed to produce all documents within its possession, custody or control that respond to certain categories of documents specified in the schedule to the notice," ASIC said.

"Second, Provide has produced redacted copies of certain documents in response to the notice without being entitled to so redact."

Justice Michael O'Bryan noted that the evidence demonstrated a history of delay and obfuscation on the part of Provide in complying with the notice, the court heard.

"The most egregious example is the redaction of documents produced to ASIC," he said.

"There is also a complete failure to explain the nonproduction of client documents that the evidence shows would have existed during the relevant period as defined in the notice."

He added the evidence gives rise to a strong suspicion that Provide has deliberately refrained from searching for or obtaining all documents that are responsive to the notice.

According to court documents, Provide has denied any failure to comply with the notice and during the hearing it elected to contest ASIC's application on one basis.

Provide argued that the court does not have jurisdiction to hear and determine the application by reason of ASIC's failure to satisfy the requirement contained in s 70(2) of the ASIC Act.

The argument around jurisdiction was rejected by the court.

Justice O'Bryan said: "I am also satisfied that an order requiring Provide to produce documents in accordance with categories 1, 2, 3 and 12 of the schedule to the notice should be made and that Provide should be ordered to pay ASIC's costs of this proceeding."

Provide Capital has 28 days to produce the documents not otherwise previously produced, including unredacted copies of documents previously submitted in redacted form.

ASIC said redactions had been made because of assertions by Provide Capital of purported compliance with confidentiality and Privacy Act obligations.

The court noted that "any obligation of confidentiality" that exists concerning the specified books must cede to the statutory requirement to comply with a notice issued under s 33.

Provide Capital arranges funding for corporate borrowers, private equity transactions and real estate developments. ASIC stated its investigation into the firm is ongoing.