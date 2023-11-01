Prosperity merges with accounting firm

Prosperity merges with accounting firmBY KARREN VERGARA | WEDNESDAY, 1 NOV 2023 12:32PM
Prosperity Advisers Group has merged with a Brisbane-based accounting and advisory firm.
Prosperity has joined forces with Brisbane-based P+Y Accountants and Business Advisors.
P+Y Accountants partners Brenden Yantsch and David Pennell and a team of 11 became part of Prosperity as of today. Yantsch and Pennell also become shareholders and directors of Prosperity.
Prosperity founder and chief executive Allan McKeown said P+Y's "strong reputation meant there was considerable interest in their firm from all the major players".
"It is testament to Prosperity's culture and business model that Brenden and David chose our firm," he said.
Prosperity has serviced health sector professionals, small-to-medium enterprises, non-profits, and high-net-worth families for 35 years.
Yantsch commented: "We believe joining forces with Prosperity Advisers Group allows us to take these commitments to a new level as we blend our own expertise with that of a larger, acclaimed and highly resourced multi-disciplinary, accountancy, wealth management and business advisory firm."
The merged entity now has offices in Brisbane, Newcastle, and Sydney.
It has 180 staff members nationwide, with 40 located in Brisbane.
"Like P+Y, Prosperity is committed to fostering a work environment that emphasises collaboration, innovation, and professional growth. Joining Prosperity allows our team more opportunities to develop with a larger organisation," Pennell said.
