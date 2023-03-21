Professionalise sustainability within funds: Panel

A panel on the impacts of climate change has heard how, as ESG approaches evolve, super funds must be conscious of their competency in the space and have processes for measuring it.

Appearing at the Conference of Major Super Funds, UTS Institute for Sustainable Futures research director Gordon Noble, Climate Council of Australia independent economist, climate councillor Nicki Hutley and ReThink Sustainability executive director Rob Gell discussed the impacts of climate change on the superannuation system, funds and their members.

Noble said the super industry has matured over the last 25 years and opportunity for climate change sits within the progression.

"Now, you've got the ability to professionalise layers and layers of operations within super funds, we're seeing it in everything from cybersecurity and all other aspects," he said.

"That's the opportunity here, it's professionalising sustainability."

He explained how far the industry has come by highlighting the change in language relating to ESG.

"ESG was once voluntary, now we have moved into compulsory and that's a fundamental shift."

However, a key issue is the lack of skill set within the industry, Noble said.

"Two-thirds of sustainable finance professionals believe there is a skills shortage within Australia," he said.

"There are new areas of demand that are not necessarily catered for, doing climate scenarios for example, that's not an area that is particularly common."

He said experts also agree time is a big issue.

"The time to upskill yourself is an issue, so when we speak about what we need for the future, it's structure," Noble said.

He said funds will be challenged by watchdogs due to Australia's principles-based regulatory system.

"They will ask questions like, 'What are you doing on your training, what is your competency?' The key issue is not the competency of the employee but the competency of the organisation," he said.

Another challenge, he added, is employees being poached.

"Skilled employees will move from one super fund to the next, so it's not a solution to find those skills in the market because there is a gap," he said.

Sustainability is also moving into various areas within businesses, from marketing to risk management, which might make the simplification processes difficult.

"We need some form of sustainability company principals, a bit like the Poseidon Principal," he said.

"So, a fund can say, 'This is where we are with competencies, and we know that because we have structures in place'."

Moving the conversation on, Hutley was asked if super funds are well placed to step up and understand the multiple layers that go into the fight against climate change

She said funds might have the intent, but whether they have the tools is another matter.

"If you think about the complexity of any one fund, assets under management, and the supply chains that go through each asset, where does the assessment stop?" she asked.

She further pointed out that the conversation no longer solely relates to climate change specifically.

"Other issues such as biodiversity, modern slavery and labor rights are also spoken about increasingly," she said.

"We need to think about it much more broadly; how much can super funds bite off at once?"

She highlights investors have a lot of power in the push towards net zero targets, also citing the example of the shipping industry and the impact of the Poseidon Principal.

"The Poseidon Principal has led to 50% reduction of net emissions within the shipping industry by 2050; that's an industry with long-live assets and very high emissions," she explained.

She said this positive result is due to investor demand.

"Major funders of the shipping industry are big banks around the world, they all have to demonstrate who they are lending money to and what those shipping companies are doing to get to net zero," Hutley said.

She reinforced that it is costly to steer the globe toward better climate outcomes but not doing it would cost more.

"When the government's whitepaper first came out, everything was about the wicked problem of what it costs to act," she said.

"Now we know the cost of not acting is many multiples greater."

