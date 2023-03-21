Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

Professionalise sustainability within funds: Panel

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  TUESDAY, 21 MAR 2023   3:44PM

A panel on the impacts of climate change has heard how, as ESG approaches evolve, super funds must be conscious of their competency in the space and have processes for measuring it.

Appearing at the Conference of Major Super Funds, UTS Institute for Sustainable Futures research director Gordon Noble, Climate Council of Australia independent economist, climate councillor Nicki Hutley and ReThink Sustainability executive director Rob Gell discussed the impacts of climate change on the superannuation system, funds and their members.

Noble said the super industry has matured over the last 25 years and opportunity for climate change sits within the progression.

"Now, you've got the ability to professionalise layers and layers of operations within super funds, we're seeing it in everything from cybersecurity and all other aspects," he said.

"That's the opportunity here, it's professionalising sustainability."

He explained how far the industry has come by highlighting the change in language relating to ESG.

Sponsored Video
Grow your HNW client base with the leading platform for HNWs

"ESG was once voluntary, now we have moved into compulsory and that's a fundamental shift."

However, a key issue is the lack of skill set within the industry, Noble said.

"Two-thirds of sustainable finance professionals believe there is a skills shortage within Australia," he said.

"There are new areas of demand that are not necessarily catered for, doing climate scenarios for example, that's not an area that is particularly common."

He said experts also agree time is a big issue.

"The time to upskill yourself is an issue, so when we speak about what we need for the future, it's structure," Noble said.

He said funds will be challenged by watchdogs due to Australia's principles-based regulatory system.

"They will ask questions like, 'What are you doing on your training, what is your competency?' The key issue is not the competency of the employee but the competency of the organisation," he said.

Another challenge, he added, is employees being poached.

"Skilled employees will move from one super fund to the next, so it's not a solution to find those skills in the market because there is a gap," he said.

Sustainability is also moving into various areas within businesses, from marketing to risk management, which might make the simplification processes difficult.

"We need some form of sustainability company principals, a bit like the Poseidon Principal," he said.

"So, a fund can say, 'This is where we are with competencies, and we know that because we have structures in place'."

Moving the conversation on, Hutley was asked if super funds are well placed to step up and understand the multiple layers that go into the fight against climate change

She said funds might have the intent, but whether they have the tools is another matter.

"If you think about the complexity of any one fund, assets under management, and the supply chains that go through each asset, where does the assessment stop?" she asked.

She further pointed out that the conversation no longer solely relates to climate change specifically.

"Other issues such as biodiversity, modern slavery and labor rights are also spoken about increasingly," she said.

"We need to think about it much more broadly; how much can super funds bite off at once?"

She highlights investors have a lot of power in the push towards net zero targets, also citing the example of the shipping industry and the impact of the Poseidon Principal.

"The Poseidon Principal has led to 50% reduction of net emissions within the shipping industry by 2050; that's an industry with long-live assets and very high emissions," she explained.

She said this positive result is due to investor demand.

"Major funders of the shipping industry are big banks around the world, they all have to demonstrate who they are lending money to and what those shipping companies are doing to get to net zero," Hutley said.

She reinforced that it is costly to steer the globe toward better climate outcomes but not doing it would cost more.

"When the government's whitepaper first came out, everything was about the wicked problem of what it costs to act," she said.

"Now we know the cost of not acting is many multiples greater."

Financial Standard is the official media partner of the Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees' 2023 Conference of Major Superannuation Funds. You can subscribe to AIST's free newsletter by clicking here.

Read more: ESGClimate Council of AustraliaConference of Major Super FundsGordon NobleNicki HutleyRob GellUTS Institute for Sustainable Futures
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

First Super awards ESG mandate
Super funds are lousy at communications: Strategist
Future-proofing the super system: Rees
Super a big national advantage: Chalmers
ESG impacts on US pension funds tested
Platinum Asset Management adds stewardship lead
ESG lead salaries hit $350k: Recruiter
IFM Investors buys biogas developer
Pella broadens horizons, launches UCITS fund
Managed accounts growth to continue: State Street

Editor's Choice

Super a big national advantage: Chalmers

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Addressing the Conference of Major Super Funds in Melbourne this morning, Treasurer Jim Chalmers said the superannuation system is one of the reasons he feels optimistic about the future of the economy, though remained realistic about possible challenges ahead.

Jones to prioritise CSLR legislation

KARREN VERGARA
Assistant treasurer Stephen Jones flagged he will prioritise the passage of the Compensation Scheme of Last Resort (CSLR) laws in a bid to strengthen consumer protections.

New EM fund for Maple-Brown Abbott

KARREN VERGARA
The active fund manager has launched a strategy targeting companies that operate in fast-growing economies globally.

First Sentier partners with AlbaCore Capital

ANDREW MCKEAN
First Sentier Investors (FSI) has partnered with AlbaCore Capital Group, securing an undisclosed majority stake in the European credit manager.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: Interested in investing in private equity?

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
20-22

Conference of Major Superannuation Funds 

MAR
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
23

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

MAR
29

Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 

MAR
30

Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Kate Galvin

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
VICTORIAN FUNDS MANAGEMENT CORPORATION
Chief executive of one of Australia's largest investment managers, Kate Galvin is helping spearhead greater gender equity, diversity, and inclusion in the investment management industry. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.