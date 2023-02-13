Productivity Commission kicks off philanthropy review

The Productivity Commission review aims to boost donations to charities and meet the government's goal of doubling philanthropic giving by 2030.

The Productivity Commission has been asked to consider the trends in philanthropic giving in Australia, the drivers of those trends, and what obstacles exist to giving.

The review is seeking to understand the motivations for giving, what can be done to encourage philanthropy, and what reforms may be needed in terms of the taxation system and current economic environment.

"The review comes at a time when the charity sector is under pressure," assistant minister for competition, charities and treasury Andrew Leigh said.

"Over recent decades, Australians have become less likely to join community groups, less likely to volunteer, less likely to play organised sport, less likely to attend religious services, and less likely to know their neighbours."

Leigh added that declining social capital has broad implications for wellbeing, health, and social connectedness.

"Philanthropic giving underpins the crucial efforts of charities, not-for-profit organisations and community groups to support vulnerable Australians and build social capital and connectedness in Australian communities," he said.

This has been highlighted by the challenges of recent years, Leigh said, with not-for-profits mobilising monetary donations, supplies, and volunteers to support those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, natural disasters, and the rising cost of living.

"As we confront these and other challenges, not for profits will continue to play a vital role in strengthening and reconnecting our communities," he said.

However, while deductable donations have increased as a share of total income, the percentage of taxpayers making donations has fallen.

The Productivity Commission will consult broadly, including with Commonwealth, state and territory governments, the philanthropic, not-for-profit and business sectors and the general public.

Alex Robson is deputy chair of the review, while Julia Abramson is commissioner. The government has also now appointed former Industry Fellow at the Centre for Social Impact at Swinburne University of Technology Krystian Seibert to join the review as an associate commissioner.

The Commission will hold public hearings, invite public submissions, and release a draft report for public review.

The final report is to be handed to the government by May 11.