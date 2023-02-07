Newspaper icon
Private equity still hot: State Street

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  TUESDAY, 7 FEB 2023   12:29PM

Private equity will remain the top alternative asset class for new investment over the next two to three years, according to State Street's latest global survey.

The survey, commissioned by State Street in Q4 of last year, surveyed 480 institutional investors, including traditional asset managers, private equity managers, insurance companies and asset owners across North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

Making up 10% of the total sample, 47 of these respondents were from Australia, with an average of $53 billion of funds under management per person.

Despite uncertainty in the market, over two thirds of respondents said that they expect to either maintain their allocations to private markets or increase them over the next few years, which is encouraging, State Street head of alternatives Australia David Grose told Financial Standard.

"In Australia, we've also seen an increased investment by superannuation funds in private markets over recent years. There seems to be a bullishness about that," he said.

Grose added that while super funds have historically been underweight private assets,  their allocations have tremendously increased over time.

"I think there's a comfort that super funds now have in relation to private assets," he said.

"A lot of them have built up their capabilities, investment teams and internal infrastructures to really understand private markets investments."

Within private markets, private equity (PE) remains the most attractive asset class, with 63% of institutional investors anticipating making it their largest allocation in the next two to three years.

Alongside private equity, infrastructure stood out as an attractive asset in the survey, with 48% of respondents having increased their allocations.

"I think for super funds, infrastructure has a lot to offer, such as regular income streams and the very long-term nature of the asset," Grose said.

"A lot of these super funds are in an accumulation phase where they haven't yet reached maturity, and a lot of their members are needing to take money out through retirement.

"That's a real driving force from a super fund perspective - the ability to match the time horizon of members to the investment time horizon of assets. Infrastructure is quite unique like that."

Interestingly, half of APAC asset owners predominantly access private markets through co-investments with other asset owners, which is nearly double the global average (26%).

"In essence this is because many Australian asset owners have built their internal investment capabilities so will invest directly (or via co-investments), whereas in many places (like the US) asset owners steer clear of making any investment decisions, instead they only allocate to managers (who make the investment decisions)," Grose said.

"For example, CalPERS invests circa US $500 billion, but virtually all through external managers. Whereas the big Australian super funds are all building this capability inhouse."

Read more: State StreetDavid GroseFinancial Standard
