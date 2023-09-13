Priority Advisory Group, Wise Planners merge

Priority Advisory Group, Wise Planners mergeBY KARREN VERGARA | WEDNESDAY, 13 SEP 2023 12:30PM
Read more: AZ NGA, Priority Advisory Group, Wise Planners, Fortnum Private Wealth, Foster Raffan iPlan, Gareth Hall, Lifestyle Financial Services, McLean Delmo Bentleys, Paul Barrett, SCM Financial Group, Zvi Teichtahl
Two financial advice firms both backed by AZ NGA will merge to provide holistic as well as workplace financial advice.
Priority Advisory Group and Wise Planners (which also operates under Lifestyle Financial Services), will operate under Priority's brand. The combined entity will have 12 advisers.
Based in Sydney's north shore, the newly merged firm will have four divisions: personal and family wealth, aged care, life risk insurance, and workplace financial advice.
The two practices are authorised representatives of Fortnum Private Wealth.
Wise Planners founder and chief executive Gareth Hall founded the firm in November 2014. He will now take up the role of head of workplace financial advice.
"This transaction will deliver immediate scale benefits and increase our capability and capacity to serve our clients by expanding the breadth and depth of our advice and service proposition," Hall said.
Priority Advisory Group chief executive Zvi Teichtahl said that aged care advice is one of the fastest growing areas of the business and there is also strong demand for life risk insurance advice, given the large number of professionals and young families buying apartments in the area.
"The group's core personal and family wealth business will also be strengthened with this merger," he said.
In recent transactions, AZ NGA acquired a 42% interest in Foster Raffan iPlan. It bought a stake in accounting and advice firm McLean Delmo Bentleys in February and SCM Financial Group last November.
Commenting on the latest merger, AZ NGA chief executive Paul Barrett said the strategic partnership bought together two complementary, high-quality businesses to build a compelling proposition for employees, clients, and shareholders, in line with AZ NGA's Future Firm philosophy and strategy.
"There is an increasing realisation that running a highly efficient, profitable advice firm requires meaningful scale because scale enables businesses to drive cost savings, spread fixed and variable costs over a larger number of clients, and increase profit margins," Barrett said.
Related News
Editor's Choice
Frontier dips toes into private wealth space
Most Australian actively managed funds lag the index
AI to revolutionise investment industry: Research
Ring-fencing super for aged care adds complexity, cost: ASFA
|Sponsored by
Over-diversification: How much is too much?
"Diversification is the only free lunch" said Harry Markowitz, but is there such a thing as too much diversification.
|Sponsored by
The impact of population growth on the economy & property
How are our economic fortunes impacted by population growth post pandemic?
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Hybrid advice is a runway to full advice
Why philanthropy is a growing part of financial advice
I asked ChatGPT for financial advice: Here's what happened
From remediation to rigorous due diligence: Transforming AFSL practices for financial success
Vincent Scully
LIFESHERPA PTY LTD