Financial Planning

Priority Advisory Group, Wise Planners merge

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 13 SEP 2023   12:30PM

Two financial advice firms both backed by AZ NGA will merge to provide holistic as well as workplace financial advice.

Priority Advisory Group and Wise Planners (which also operates under Lifestyle Financial Services), will operate under Priority's brand. The combined entity will have 12 advisers.

Based in Sydney's north shore, the newly merged firm will have four divisions: personal and family wealth, aged care, life risk insurance, and workplace financial advice.

The two practices are authorised representatives of Fortnum Private Wealth.

Wise Planners founder and chief executive Gareth Hall founded the firm in November 2014. He will now take up the role of head of workplace financial advice.

"This transaction will deliver immediate scale benefits and increase our capability and capacity to serve our clients by expanding the breadth and depth of our advice and service proposition," Hall said.

Priority Advisory Group chief executive Zvi Teichtahl said that aged care advice is one of the fastest growing areas of the business and there is also strong demand for life risk insurance advice, given the large number of professionals and young families buying apartments in the area.

"The group's core personal and family wealth business will also be strengthened with this merger," he said.

In recent transactions, AZ NGA acquired a 42% interest in Foster Raffan iPlan. It bought a stake in accounting and advice firm McLean Delmo Bentleys in February and SCM Financial Group last November.

Commenting on the latest merger, AZ NGA chief executive Paul Barrett said the strategic partnership bought together two complementary, high-quality businesses to build a compelling proposition for employees, clients, and shareholders, in line with AZ NGA's Future Firm philosophy and strategy.

"There is an increasing realisation that running a highly efficient, profitable advice firm requires meaningful scale because scale enables businesses to drive cost savings, spread fixed and variable costs over a larger number of clients, and increase profit margins," Barrett said.

