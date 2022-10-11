Newspaper icon
Principal Financial Group to rebrand investment unit

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  TUESDAY, 11 OCT 2022   12:23PM

Principal Financial Group (Principal) will rebrand its investment unit to Principal Asset Management.

The financial group said it is shifting focus toward asset management and strategic hires have been made.

"Asset management is a core growth driver for Principal, adding significant value to the company both financially and strategically in our goal to provide holistic financial solutions," said Principal's chair, president, and chief executive Dan Houston.

"As markets mature and fluctuate, and demand for global investment solutions increases, Principal Asset Management is well positioned to help our clients achieve their financial goals."

The $507.1 billion asset manager said it's leveraging talent, technology, and its global footprint to bring the firm's public and private market capabilities together.

It explained this will boost its diverse client base, which includes more than 800 institutional, retirement, retail, and high-net-worth investors across more than 80 markets.

Resources have been devoted to building new products and alternative investment options such as model portfolios and direct lending, respectively.

Hires, to support growth initiatives like global wealth alternatives and liability-driven investments, have been made.

The client experience will also shift towards a digital strategy that combines data analytics with market insights from the asset management arm, helping clients boost their portfolios.

"We're building and strengthening relationships with investors, aligning our growth strategy to their needs and the evolving market opportunities to solidify a consistent global identity," the asset manager's chief operating officer Kamal Bhatia said.

Bhatia was previously president and chief executive of funds for Principal before moving to the new role in October.

"Principal remains focused on identifying compelling opportunities by providing clear perspectives that are harnessed by the power of our diverse, local investment talent. A global asset management platform that brings deep, specialist capabilities will continue to actively unlock insights and opportunities for all our clients," he concluded.

