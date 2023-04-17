Princeton endowment fund chief to retire

Princeton University Investment Company (PRINCO) president Andrew Golden has announced his retirement after close to three decades in the top job, during which the university's endowment has grown tenfold.

Since joining in 1995, Golden has contributed almost US$20 billion to fund nearly every aspect of the university's overall budget, including Princeton's pioneering no-loan financial aid and recent financial aid enhancements that allow students from families earning up to US$100,000 to attend the ivy league university at no cost.

Princeton's endowment was valued at $57.4 billion for the fiscal year that ended 30 June 2022. Its annualised return during Golden's tenure has been 12.6%.

"When you really think about the endowment's mission, which is to provide into perpetuity an inflation-adjusted level of support, then that redefines risk," Golden said.

"Playing it safe, the way a retiree might play it safe, actually guarantees failure. So, we've had to be aggressive.

"I think it's well understood that endowments, in general, have been at the forefront of exploring new asset classes, and exploring them in intelligent ways."

Princeton president Christopher Eisgruber said Golden's achievements "are the stuff of legend."

"His brilliant leadership of PRINCO has changed the economic model of this University, enabling us to support financial aid, graduate stipends, research excellence, and the teaching mission in ways that would otherwise have been unimaginable," Eisgruber said.

Commenting on his retirement, Golden said: "My time here has been an incredible privilege."

"It's been almost a three-decade marathon... My goal for the year ahead is to sprint through the tape, and to make sure that Princeton is positioned for success over the next 25 years."

Golden will officially retire on 30 June 2024.

A search for Golden's successor will be conducted over the coming year, for which the university has engaged David Barrett Partners.