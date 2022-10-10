Prime Value names chief operating officer

The boutique investment house has appointed Natasha Hayes as its new chief operating officer.

Her career in financial services spans over 20 years, with senior leadership roles in global funds management and operations.

Prior to joining Prime Value, Hayes established and managed a new Melbourne office for Alter Domus, a Luxembourg-based firm specialising in fully integrated fund and corporate services.

She also boasts global experience with JP Morgan and State Street, head of investment accounting for ANZ Bank, and head of relationship management at Alpha Investment Management.

Commenting on the appointment, Prime Value founder and chief executive Yak Yong Quek said that Hayes has a reputation for building high performance teams.

"We welcome Natasha's leadership and support in driving operational excellence and contributing to the strategic direction of Prime Value," Yong said.

"Our business continues to grow and is always seeking to bring new and unique investment solutions to the market. Natasha will be integral in helping us take the next step."

