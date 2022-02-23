NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Prime Value hires Rest portfolio manager

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 23 FEB 2022   12:23PM

Boutique fund manager Prime Value appointed a new portfolio manager from Rest who was most recently in charge of its small-caps strategy.

Melbourne-based Mike Younger was Rest's director and small-cap portfolio manager for more than five years.

His other experience includes working as an executive director and head of small-cap and mid-cap research at Goldman Sachs, and head of emerging companies research at Citi.

Younger will work closely with portfolio manager Richard Ivers, who commented: "I've known Mike Younger for many years. He is a talented and experienced small-cap stock picker and will be a fantastic addition to our team."

Prime Value Asset Management's small and micro-cap funds recently surpassed $200 million in funds under management.

Chief executive and founder Yak Yong Quek said: "Demand for our small cap funds continues to grow, performance has been consistently strong, and Mike will help us to take it to the next level."

Younger is the newest addition to the firm, following Benjamin Mellody's appointment as an equities analyst and Philip Morgan, who became the new director of investor relations and capital raising, last year.

Morgan worked at the NAB banking group's MLC Asset Management as an investment specialist, as well as JBWere.

Read more: Mike YoungerBenjamin MellodyPhilip MorganPrime Value Asset ManagementRichard IversYak Yong Quek
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Prime Value hires from MLC
Prime Value recruits former super fund chief
Prime Value appoints new portfolio manager
Contango appoints small cap portfolio manager
Coin flipping better than macro forecasts
Prime Value fund added to Macquarie Wrap
Prime Value launches SIV fund
Prime Value launches fund for SIVs, SMSFs
Prime Value Opportunities Fund added to BT Wrap
Prime Value AM expands investment team

Editor's Choice

ISPT chief executive steps down

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
After 17 years in the role, Daryl Browning is stepping down as chief executive of Industry Super Property Trust following a review.

Aussie CFPs move toward 5000

KARREN VERGARA
Australian Certified Financial Planners added 164 professionals to the fold last year, taking the total to nearly 5000.

Prime Value hires Rest portfolio manager

KARREN VERGARA
Boutique fund manager Prime Value appointed a new portfolio manager from Rest who was most recently in charge of its small-caps strategy.

GigSuper folds, administrator takes over

KARREN VERGARA
Startup superannuation fund GigSuper is now in administration less than five years after it launched.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Dermot Ryan
Co-Portfolio Manager, Income
AMP Capital Investors
Bronwyn Yates
Director, Client & Business Solutions
Russell Investments
Brett Davies
Partner
Legal Consolidated Barristers & Solicitors
Matt Siddick
Senior Director, Operational Risk Solutions
bfinance Australia

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
23

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
24

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

MAR
29

Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 

MAR
30

Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 

APR
4

Chief Economists Forum 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Are you happy with the government's backflip on adviser education standards, saying 10 years' experience, a clean record and a tertiary-level ethics subject is satisfactory?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Camilla Love

MANAGING DIRECTOR
EINVEST AUSTRALIA
After spending an illustrious career at Perennial Partners, Camilla Love was tasked with her toughest gig yet - founding its subsidiary, eInvest. Annabelle Dickson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.