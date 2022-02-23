Prime Value hires Rest portfolio manager

Boutique fund manager Prime Value appointed a new portfolio manager from Rest who was most recently in charge of its small-caps strategy.

Melbourne-based Mike Younger was Rest's director and small-cap portfolio manager for more than five years.

His other experience includes working as an executive director and head of small-cap and mid-cap research at Goldman Sachs, and head of emerging companies research at Citi.

Younger will work closely with portfolio manager Richard Ivers, who commented: "I've known Mike Younger for many years. He is a talented and experienced small-cap stock picker and will be a fantastic addition to our team."

Prime Value Asset Management's small and micro-cap funds recently surpassed $200 million in funds under management.

Chief executive and founder Yak Yong Quek said: "Demand for our small cap funds continues to grow, performance has been consistently strong, and Mike will help us to take it to the next level."

Younger is the newest addition to the firm, following Benjamin Mellody's appointment as an equities analyst and Philip Morgan, who became the new director of investor relations and capital raising, last year.

Morgan worked at the NAB banking group's MLC Asset Management as an investment specialist, as well as JBWere.