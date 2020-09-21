NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Technology
Praemium to acquire remaining Powerwrap shares
BY ALLY SELBY  |  MONDAY, 21 SEP 2020   12:36PM

Praemium is set to add to its 92.31% stake in Powerwrap, as it moves to acquire its outstanding shares on issue.

Compulsory acquisition notices will be dispatched to Powerwrap shareholders tomorrow, Praemium says, unless they accept the offer by 7.00pm Melbourne time today.

A copy of the notice will also be lodged with ASIC, it said.

Praemium has offered Powerwrap shareholders 7.5 cents per share in cash and one Praemium share for every two Powerwrap shares owned by the investor.

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
8 reasons to hold high grade bonds today

The acquisition is set to increase Praemium's funds under administration to over $28 billion.

Praemium advanced a $55.6 million off-market takeover bid to acquire Powerwrap in early July, with chair Barry Lewin at the time noting the merger would be "an exciting opportunity for Powerwrap and Praemium shareholders alike".

The Powerwrap board of directors unanimously recommended the acquisition.

"The board of Powerwrap believes the offer presents an excellent opportunity for Powerwrap shareholders to participate in the upside of the merged group that stands to benefit from significant potential synergies," chair Anthony Wamsteker said.

"With Powerwrap's strong customer base and Praemium's track record of profitability and cutting-edge technology, the benefits to Powerwrap shareholders are clear to the board and we encourage Powerwrap shareholders to take the next step in the company's journey."

Praemium recently reported a 26% increase in global funds under administration, as well as a 14% boost in revenue to $51.2 million in its full-year results.

During the financial year, the platform provider saw inflows of $3.3 billion, and posted a net profit after tax of $4.9 million - up 91% from the previous financial year.

"Our prospects for growth are very exciting as more advisers become aware of the unique capabilities that our integrated management accounts platform can provide," Praemium chief executive Michael Ohanessian said a release at the time.

The acquisition would put the company in an even stronger position in a highly competitive market, he said.

Read more: PowerwrapPraemiumAnthony WamstekerBarry LewinMichael Ohanessian
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Morgan Stanley duo establishes advice boutique
Praemium shows growth in crisis
Platforms reveal merger details
Specialist platforms prosper in June quarter
Powerwrap to merge with Praemium
JBWere to continue using Praemium
SSGA model portfolios land on HUB24
2020 MAX Award winners named
First virtual MAX Awards go live tonight
Powerwrap inks strategic partnership
Editor's Choice
Global pension fund doubles down on APAC
JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   11:59AM
A major Canadian pension fund is increasing its presence in Asia Pacific, establishing a new office focused on opportunities in Australia and New Zealand.
AMP Capital sells clean energy company
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:08PM
AMP Capital is selling off its entire stake in a European provider of clean energy solutions for an undisclosed figure.
Magellan, Barclays back new firm
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:36PM
Magellan Financial Group and Barclays have signed on as foundation investors in a new financial services firm which is launching with former Challenger chief Brian Benari as its chief executive.
ERS tab hits $33.3bn
ALLY SELBY  |   12:19PM
The government's early release of superannuation scheme has paid out $33.3 billion since its inception, with an additional $340 million disbursed over the week to September 13 alone.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Dawn Thomas
Senior Financial Adviser
Wealthwise
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Rainmaker Information
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
29
Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 
SEP
21
FPA Congress is back - and now it's virtual! 
SEP
22-24
DIVE IN FESTIVAL 2020 
SEP
22
SMSF Discussion Group 
SEP
22
Long-term Implications of COVID-19: Women in Wealth Perspectives 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Do you think super fund executives should be taking home million-dollar salaries?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Kirstin Hunter
CO-FOUNDER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
FUTURE SUPER FUND
Future Super co-founder and managing director Kirstin Hunter knows what she stands for. Her path to working at one of Australia's fastest growing super funds was one driven by a moral compass. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something uRtsK02g