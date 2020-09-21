Praemium to acquire remaining Powerwrap shares

Praemium is set to add to its 92.31% stake in Powerwrap, as it moves to acquire its outstanding shares on issue.

Compulsory acquisition notices will be dispatched to Powerwrap shareholders tomorrow, Praemium says, unless they accept the offer by 7.00pm Melbourne time today.

A copy of the notice will also be lodged with ASIC, it said.

Praemium has offered Powerwrap shareholders 7.5 cents per share in cash and one Praemium share for every two Powerwrap shares owned by the investor.

The acquisition is set to increase Praemium's funds under administration to over $28 billion.

Praemium advanced a $55.6 million off-market takeover bid to acquire Powerwrap in early July, with chair Barry Lewin at the time noting the merger would be "an exciting opportunity for Powerwrap and Praemium shareholders alike".

The Powerwrap board of directors unanimously recommended the acquisition.

"The board of Powerwrap believes the offer presents an excellent opportunity for Powerwrap shareholders to participate in the upside of the merged group that stands to benefit from significant potential synergies," chair Anthony Wamsteker said.

"With Powerwrap's strong customer base and Praemium's track record of profitability and cutting-edge technology, the benefits to Powerwrap shareholders are clear to the board and we encourage Powerwrap shareholders to take the next step in the company's journey."

Praemium recently reported a 26% increase in global funds under administration, as well as a 14% boost in revenue to $51.2 million in its full-year results.

During the financial year, the platform provider saw inflows of $3.3 billion, and posted a net profit after tax of $4.9 million - up 91% from the previous financial year.

"Our prospects for growth are very exciting as more advisers become aware of the unique capabilities that our integrated management accounts platform can provide," Praemium chief executive Michael Ohanessian said a release at the time.

The acquisition would put the company in an even stronger position in a highly competitive market, he said.