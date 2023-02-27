Praemium sees record earnings jump

Praemium recorded a 52% uplift in EBITDA, with chief executive Anthony Wamsteker saying it's reflective of strategic decisions paying off.

Praemium reported a statutory net profit after tax of $9.1 million and a record EBITDA of $11.4 million - up 52% for the period.

The company's revenues increased by 17% or $35.4 million, while total FUA was up 6% to $42.7 billion.

Its FUA is made up of $20.9 billion on its platform (up 7%), $9 billion in separately managed accounts (up 11%), $12 billion on Powerwrap (up 11%), and $21.8 billion in non-custodial holdings (up 4%).

Despite the growth, it recorded a 53% decline in overall inflows of $1 billion in the period. Inflows for Praemium SMA were down 50%, while Powerwrap's declined 59%.

Net platform inflows for the period were augmented by $421 million in positive market movements, it said.

Specifically, costs were held to $24.1 million, up 6% on the prior comparative period.

Praemium chief executive and executive director Anthony Wamsteker said the 2023 financial half-year has seen key strategic decisions pay off with increased profitability and enhanced shareholder returns.

"This result, derived from strong net funds flow, margin expansion and discipline on costs, has delivered a step change improvement in operating leverage," he said.

Having just extended a six-year partnership with its largest client, Escala Partners, Praemium said it is looking forward to delivering platform enhancements to support advisers with regulatory obligations, efficiency and client engagement.