NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

General

Praemium reports key milestone achievement for 2021

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  MONDAY, 17 JAN 2022   12:16PM

Global investment platform Praemium has released key results in the December 2021 quarter, boasting record total funds under administration on both a domestic and intentional front.

Key milestones from the quarterly report include inflows of $1.25 billion,including $690 million into the Praemium SMA scheme,, as well as annual inflows of $4.9 billion in calendar year 2021 - 87% higher than the previous year.

The Australian and international platforms reported strong results with net inflows of $937 million for the Australian platform, and net inflows of $311 million Internationally.

Funds under management (FUA) achieved a record high of $4.9 billion, an increase of 43% in the past 12 months from new milestones in all global segments, with an Australian platform FUA of $21.1 billion. About$8.5 billion of this went into the Praemium SMA scheme, up 39% compared to the prior year, and $12.6 billion was in the Powerwrap scheme, up 22% compared to the prior year.

"We are delighted to report continued outstandring momentum this quarter and record FUA levels," Praemium chief executive Anthony Wamsteker said.

The annual FUA growth of 43% is a tremendous result, he added.

"Delivering record net flows of $690 million our highest revenue margin product, the Praemium SMA scheme was especially pleasing, contributing to FUA growth of over 10% for the third quarter in a row," Wamsteker said.

"We continue to see a solid pipeline of opportunities to support future growth and deliver on our strategy to become one of Australia's largest independent specialist platform providers."

Wamsteker anticipates that both segments can continue with their strong growth trajectories over the over year.

"The divestment of our international business [to Morningstar] continues to plan with the agreed transaction terms announced to the ASX on 21 December 2021," he said.

"The proposed transaction is positive for both our Australian and international businesses."

Read more: Praemium SMAAnthony WamstekerMorningstarPowerwrap
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Morningstar to buy Praemium for $65m
Morningstar cuts fair value estimate for Magellan
Team turnover sees AMP Capital funds downgraded
Retirees require 3.3% drawdown: Research
Morningstar launches retirement strategy tool
High-net-worth investors richer, optimistic
Willis Towers Watson expands investment team
Bitcoin exposure added to platform
AMP continues to lose ESG investors
Governments must act on net zero: Morningstar

Editor's Choice

New head of retail funds management at Cromwell

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
ASX-listed real estate fund manager Cromwell Property Group has appointed an industry veteran to the head of retail funds management position.

Credit Suisse chair resigns

KARREN VERGARA
Credit Suisse's chair has resigned less than a year into the role amid reports he breached several COVID-19 quarantine rules.

Federal Court imposes $4m penalty on industry fund

CHLOE WALKER
The Federal Court has imposed combined penalties of $4 million on Statewide Super for providing members with misleading information regarding their insurance and failing to report the issue to ASIC in the time required.

Barclays appoints managing directors

CHLOE WALKER
Barclays has appointed two new managing directors of investment banking in Australia.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Bryce Quirk
Chief Distribution Officer
Colonial First State
Anu Menon
Business Development Manager
Australian Executor Trustees
Phil Usher
Chief Executive Officer
First Nations Foundation

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Bhanu Singh

HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT AND SENIOR PORTFOLIO MANAGER
DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS
Bhanu Singh is a rare breed in 2021, having been with the same company for his entire career. He tells Elizabeth McArthur how Dimensional won his loyalty, and how he plans to earn the loyalty of others.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.