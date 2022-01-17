Praemium reports key milestone achievement for 2021

Global investment platform Praemium has released key results in the December 2021 quarter, boasting record total funds under administration on both a domestic and intentional front.

Key milestones from the quarterly report include inflows of $1.25 billion,including $690 million into the Praemium SMA scheme,, as well as annual inflows of $4.9 billion in calendar year 2021 - 87% higher than the previous year.

The Australian and international platforms reported strong results with net inflows of $937 million for the Australian platform, and net inflows of $311 million Internationally.

Funds under management (FUA) achieved a record high of $4.9 billion, an increase of 43% in the past 12 months from new milestones in all global segments, with an Australian platform FUA of $21.1 billion. About$8.5 billion of this went into the Praemium SMA scheme, up 39% compared to the prior year, and $12.6 billion was in the Powerwrap scheme, up 22% compared to the prior year.

"We are delighted to report continued outstandring momentum this quarter and record FUA levels," Praemium chief executive Anthony Wamsteker said.

The annual FUA growth of 43% is a tremendous result, he added.

"Delivering record net flows of $690 million our highest revenue margin product, the Praemium SMA scheme was especially pleasing, contributing to FUA growth of over 10% for the third quarter in a row," Wamsteker said.

"We continue to see a solid pipeline of opportunities to support future growth and deliver on our strategy to become one of Australia's largest independent specialist platform providers."

Wamsteker anticipates that both segments can continue with their strong growth trajectories over the over year.

"The divestment of our international business [to Morningstar] continues to plan with the agreed transaction terms announced to the ASX on 21 December 2021," he said.

"The proposed transaction is positive for both our Australian and international businesses."