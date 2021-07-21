NEWS
Technology

Praemium improves non-custodial solution

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 21 JUL 2021   2:24PM

The platform has made changes to its artificial intelligence capabilities to improve the user experience of its $140 billion non-custodial Virtual Managed Account solution.

Praemium has expanded machine learning which has been able to identify transactions that may have been incorrectly entered. In turn, this will reduce human errors in data entry and improve data integrity.

The new functionality expands on existing machine learning capability called Insights. Insights provides highly accurate predictive analytics that a client is demonstrating behaviours that indicate they are needing advice.

"When managing large volumes of data, human errors happen. Through machine learning we have been able to identify which transactions may be incorrect and predict the correct classification. For example, a buy transaction might be incorrectly entered as a withdrawal, or income as a deposit. These errors could provide incorrect portfolio performance information or have tax implications for investors," Praemium chief technology officer Adam Pointon said.

"This functionality allows for errors to be detected at scale and rectified quickly and is already being used successfully with several of Praemium's institutional clients."

It comes as research undertaken by Praemium and Investment Trends showed around 60% of advisers are managing client assets off-platform which are typically managed on spreadsheets.

Praemium chief commercial officer Mat Walker added: "Our research indicates that advisers are feeling the burden of administering these assets and our technology not only does this efficiently but also more accurately. We also offer the option to remove the administration burden completely by outsourcing to Praemium's Administration Service who also utilise this functionality for large volume data processing."

Earlier this month, Praemium announced it's considering selling its international business.

Praemium said the proposed divestment would also allow more focus on the Australian business.

Read more: PraemiumInsightsAdam PointonInvestment TrendsMat Walker
