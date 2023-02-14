Newspaper icon
Praemium extends partnership with largest client

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  TUESDAY, 14 FEB 2023   12:18PM

Praemium's wholly owned subsidiary Powerwrap has renewed its partnership with Escala Partners for a further six years.

Escala Partners is Praemium's largest client, with approximately $7 billion of funds under administration on the Powerwrap platform.

As part of the new services agreement, Powerwrap and Escala will work collaboratively to continue improving longer term platform capabilities, to ensure it remains a market leading service.

Praemium said that entering the partnership and bringing forward the existing services agreement, which was due to expire in December 2023, ensures it can allocate required resources and continue to invest in its largest client, with certainty and benefit from the ongoing growth of Escala.

In recognition of the agreement, Praemium has agreed to issue a related party of Escala 5.5 million options in Praemium with an expiry of five years from issue.

"Praemium is delighted to be announcing an extension to our strategic partnership with Escala through the new services agreement which is a very important milestone for the company," chief executive Anthony Wamsteker said.

"Our aim is to continue to provide Escala with market leading service and work closely with Escala to jointly develop innovative new products."

Meanwhile, Escala chief executive Pep Perry said: "We are very pleased to enter into a new strategic partnership with Powerwrap as we believe the company has the best platform on the market, offering geographic exposure, product diversification, seamless execution and reporting."

"We believe the new services agreement provides out client base with the best platform service in the market with scope to further improve through the strategic partnership with Powerwrap."

