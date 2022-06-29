Practifi partners with Voyant

The Australian wealth management technology platform is partnering with financial planning solution Voyant to provide enhanced client experience and performance optimisation.

The integration, which comes just one year after Voyant's entrance into the Australian market, will allow financial advisers to model multiple cashflow scenarios using different growth rate assumptions and taking individual assets and economic factors (such as inflation) into account to help clients determine whether their financial goals are attainable.

Financial modelling data can now flow from Practifi into Voyant's platform to eliminate rekeying.

Commenting, Practifi's director of advice solutions - APAC Umesh Banga said the software's intuitive feature set will provide a stronger user experience and help streamline business performance for advisers more than ever before.

"The cornerstone of Practifi's vision is to provide financial advisers across the country with both comfort and reassurance that they can continue to rely on Practifi to reduce friction in the advice process by providing integration options in financial modelling and advice provisioning," he said.

"Voyant has already demonstrated an excellent track record in Europe, the UK, and North America and shares our vision for making financial advice seamless and simple."

Voyant chief executive and co-founder David Kaufman said the company is pleased to extend its footprint in Australia via an integration with Practifi.

"At Voyant, we love good data and seamless experiences that provide increased value to advisers," Kaufman said.

"There is something special to advisers to be able to move between Practifi and Voyant and know that their data moves with them without the need to rekey.

"This integration is a natural fit for Practifi and Voyant advisers."

Kaufman added that Voyant's solution enables advisers to offer a holistic, engaging experience and build deeper relationships with their clients.

"Voyant is a global financial presentation and collaboration platform that cuts through the complexity of financial planning," he said.

"A perfect alignment with the Practifi mission."