Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning
Sponsored by

Practifi partners with Voyant

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  WEDNESDAY, 29 JUN 2022   12:35PM

The Australian wealth management technology platform is partnering with financial planning solution Voyant to provide enhanced client experience and performance optimisation.

The integration, which comes just one year after Voyant's entrance into the Australian market, will allow financial advisers to model multiple cashflow scenarios using different growth rate assumptions and taking individual assets and economic factors (such as inflation) into account to help clients determine whether their financial goals are attainable.

Financial modelling data can now flow from Practifi into Voyant's platform to eliminate rekeying.

Commenting, Practifi's director of advice solutions - APAC Umesh Banga said the software's intuitive feature set will provide a stronger user experience and help streamline business performance for advisers more than ever before.

"The cornerstone of Practifi's vision is to provide financial advisers across the country with both comfort and reassurance that they can continue to rely on Practifi to reduce friction in the advice process by providing integration options in financial modelling and advice provisioning," he said.

"Voyant has already demonstrated an excellent track record in Europe, the UK, and North America and shares our vision for making financial advice seamless and simple."

Sponsored Video
Elevate practice profit & revenue with managed accounts

Voyant chief executive and co-founder David Kaufman said the company is pleased to extend its footprint in Australia via an integration with Practifi.

"At Voyant, we love good data and seamless experiences that provide increased value to advisers," Kaufman said.

"There is something special to advisers to be able to move between Practifi and Voyant and know that their data moves with them without the need to rekey.

"This integration is a natural fit for Practifi and Voyant advisers."

Kaufman added that Voyant's solution enables advisers to offer a holistic, engaging experience and build deeper relationships with their clients.

"Voyant is a global financial presentation and collaboration platform that cuts through the complexity of financial planning," he said.

"A perfect alignment with the Practifi mission."

Read more: VoyantPractifiDavid KaufmanUmesh Banga
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Practifi expands its Australian footprint
IOOF launches budgeting app
Advisers loyal to XPLAN: Report
Practifi integrates with XPLAN
Practifi continues growth trajectory
PractiFI opens US office
NGS partners with tech platform
Mercer selects customer management platform

Editor's Choice

CareSuper grows leadership team

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The $20 billion industry fund has welcomed former TelstraSuper executive Jean-Luc Ambrosi to the newly created role of chief experience officer and appointed Christine Nguyen as chief risk officer.

AMP completes Resolution Life divestment

ANDREW MCKEAN
AMP has completed the divestment of its remaining equity interest (19.3%) in Resolution Life Australasia to Resolution Life Group.

Advisers optimistic for the future: Natixis IM

CHLOE WALKER
Australian financial advisers believe they will grow their business by 5% this year and 11% over the next three years, according to the 2022 Global Survey of Financial Professionals by Natixis Investment Managers.

Neobank Volt closes its doors

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Australian neobank Volt, the first of its kind to receive a full banking licence from APRA, is closing its doors and urging customers to withdraw all funds from accounts before July 5.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: FROM AUSTRALIA'S LEADING GOLD ETF ISSUER.

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
26

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
27

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Jane Kang

GENERAL MANAGER, INVESTMENTS
PRIME SUPER
A determined spirit has underscored all that Jane Kang has achieved so far, and that spirit is lending itself well to Prime Super, its members and its investments. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.