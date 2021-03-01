NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Superannuation
Possible delay for SG rise: Hume
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  MONDAY, 1 MAR 2021   12:23PM

The government has hinted heavily that the legislated increase to the superannuation guarantee will be delayed as Australians need more capital throughout their working life.

Speaking at the Council on the Ageing (COTA) Australia's National Policy Forum, minister for superannuation, financial services and the digital economy Jane Hume reiterated the findings of the Retirement Income Review whereby the current SG rate is more beneficial for Australians.

"People who are currently in their working lives and contributing to superannuation by the SG are able to use their superannuation more efficiently," she said.

"When they get to retirement in the future, they would have higher replacement rates and better retirement outcomes than if ESG was lifted to 12%. And of course, that had the benefit of more money in their pocket during their working lives."

The superannuation guarantee is legislated to increase to 10% from 1 July 2021 and will increase up to 12% by 2025.

Hume said the government has to consider the implications of compelling Australians to sacrifice more during their working lives by forgoing wages that could be used to pay off a home, just to have a larger balance at retirement.

"The Prime Minister noted the planned increase is legislated but if there was a decision to change that, it would be changed much closer to the time and in the context of the economic circumstances," Hume said.

However, shadow minister for financial services and superannuation Stephen Jones said for the vast majority of Australians, the legislated increases are "absolutely essential" due to the low average balances at retirement.

"Is it sustainable for any elected member of parliament '15.4% is absolutely essential for us but 9.5% is adequate for the person cleaning our office'?" Jones asked.

Jones explained that the average Australian woman retires with $118,000 while the average Australian man retires with closer to $188,000.

"I'll accrue more in four years on my salary and superannuation contribution than the average Australian woman," he said.

"So, don't give me the 'stuff' that 9.5% is good enough for the woman who cleans my office and 15.5% essential for me. That won't rub."

Read more: SGJane HumeStephen JonesRetirement Income Review
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Hume slams superannuation circus
Age pension spending to rise: ISA
Government passes advice, super reforms
SG rise a bad idea: Chartered Accountants
ASFA calls for super fairness
Hume advocates for affordable advice
NSW pocketed $10bn from ERS
ISA calls SG increase delay a tax grab
Hume promoted to cabinet
What you read in 2020
Editor's Choice
VanEck launches new ETFs
ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:57AM
VanEck has expanded its range of ETFs, announcing two new offerings to join its new Global Clean Energy ETF.
Iress to deliver DDO solution
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   11:56AM
The financial services software company has announced its plans to launch a technological solution to meet the Design and Distribution Obligations (DDO), commencing 5 October 2021.
Capgemini names new managing director
ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:54AM
Capgemini has named a new managing director for Australia and New Zealand, following the recent promotion of Olaf Pietschner.
Former Apogee adviser charged with deception
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   11:54AM
Victorian-based Ahmed Saad appeared in court after being charged with dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception for his role in an illegal retail superannuation scheme.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Cathy Doyle
Chair and Consultant
SUPER Recruiters
Howard Marks
Chairman
Oaktree Capital Management, LLC
Anne Bailey
Partner
PricewaterhouseCoopers
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  With Bitcoin jumping to new highs, do you think fund managers and superannuation funds should be allocating to digital currencies?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Justin Arter
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
CONSTRUCTION & BUILDING UNIONS SUPERANNUATION
As chief executive of Cbus, Justin Arter heads a superannuation fund well positioned to survive the current wave of regulatory change. With just over six months under his belt, he shares his plans for the fund with Kanika Sood.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something vi4l6M7e