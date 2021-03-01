Possible delay for SG rise: Hume

The government has hinted heavily that the legislated increase to the superannuation guarantee will be delayed as Australians need more capital throughout their working life.

Speaking at the Council on the Ageing (COTA) Australia's National Policy Forum, minister for superannuation, financial services and the digital economy Jane Hume reiterated the findings of the Retirement Income Review whereby the current SG rate is more beneficial for Australians.

"People who are currently in their working lives and contributing to superannuation by the SG are able to use their superannuation more efficiently," she said.

"When they get to retirement in the future, they would have higher replacement rates and better retirement outcomes than if ESG was lifted to 12%. And of course, that had the benefit of more money in their pocket during their working lives."

The superannuation guarantee is legislated to increase to 10% from 1 July 2021 and will increase up to 12% by 2025.

Hume said the government has to consider the implications of compelling Australians to sacrifice more during their working lives by forgoing wages that could be used to pay off a home, just to have a larger balance at retirement.

"The Prime Minister noted the planned increase is legislated but if there was a decision to change that, it would be changed much closer to the time and in the context of the economic circumstances," Hume said.

However, shadow minister for financial services and superannuation Stephen Jones said for the vast majority of Australians, the legislated increases are "absolutely essential" due to the low average balances at retirement.

"Is it sustainable for any elected member of parliament '15.4% is absolutely essential for us but 9.5% is adequate for the person cleaning our office'?" Jones asked.

Jones explained that the average Australian woman retires with $118,000 while the average Australian man retires with closer to $188,000.

"I'll accrue more in four years on my salary and superannuation contribution than the average Australian woman," he said.

"So, don't give me the 'stuff' that 9.5% is good enough for the woman who cleans my office and 15.5% essential for me. That won't rub."