Positive hiring outlook for 2022: Research

Australian business leaders are overwhelmingly confident about their growth prospects in the coming year, according to new research from Robert Half.

The latest independent C-suite research indicates that almost three-out-of-four (71%) Australian business leaders are more confident about their growth prospects compared to 2021.

Of the 71% of Australian business leaders who feel somewhat to very confident about their growth prospects compared to 2021, expanding business opportunities (63%), a better economic situation (61%) and successful restructuring (55%) are cited as the top influences on increasing growth prospects in 2022.

Further, more than four in five businesses (82%) are planning to hire permanent employees in 2022.

"2022 promises to be a strong year for Australia's labour market as businesses translate short-term recovery efforts into sustained growth opportunities," Robert Half director Nicole Gorton said.

"Despite demand for new talent to fulfill these growth strategies, skills shortages will continue to frame talent management agendas.

"Even with the gradual return of international migration this year, the shortfall of skilled talent entering the market over the past two years will take at least the same amount of time to recover, if not more."

This reaffirms the need for Australian businesses to shore up their attraction and retention strategies to strengthen their domestic talent supply, as well as investing in skills development to address skills gaps over the long-term, he added.

While these growth ambitions are reflected in a positive hiring forecast for permanent employees, the severe skills shortage that plagued Australia's labour market recovery in 2021 is continuing to frame business leaders' talent management agendas for the coming year.

The fierce competition for talent has put jobseekers in the driver's seat, and they're leveraging their bargaining power to command better remuneration and benefit packages.

When asked about their biggest hiring challenge in 2022, almost four in 10 (39%) Australian business leaders identified meeting candidates' salary expectations to be their main challenge. This was closely followed by reskilling/upskilling existing employees (36%) and finding candidates who possess the right technical skills (36%).

"Competition for talent is strong, and professionals with in-demand skills are aware of the hiring market challenges and the bargaining power this gives them, particularly with regards to salary," Gorton said.

"Companies are increasingly turning to poaching talent from the competition to tap into a broader talent pool and many are receiving multiple job offers with generous salary increases, bespoke benefit packages, and title changes."

With more opportunities and enticing packages on offer, employers will need to benchmark their salaries to maintain their remuneration at or above market rates, or risk losing their preferred candidates to competing offers.

"Alongside remuneration, sign-on bonuses, opportunities for advancement and concrete efforts to support employee work-life balance through hybrid working will distinguish employers of choice in the war for talent this year," Gorton said.