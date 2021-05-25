Poor financial literacy failing young workers

As more young workers turn to mum and dad, and social media for financial advice, a new survey finds that the educational system is failing to provide practical financial literacy skills for students as they navigate the workforce.

The financial education gap could be curbed as early as high school education, according to a survey by financial advisory and accounting firm Findex, which canvassed 274 young workers aged between 16 and 24.

Almost half of the respondents said they did not receive formal education in the areas of personal finance at school. The same number do not know how to calculate interest on investments.

One in four young workers do not know what the Superannuation Guarantee is and how much their employers should be contributing to their super. Incidentally, this cohort do no know if they are receiving the right SG contributions. Only a minority (10%) make extra contributions.

In terms of life insurance, less than half (42%) would consider insurance if they found themselves unexpectedly unable to work.

The survey also reveals that low financial literacy is correlated to certain demographics, namely young people who are migrants or first-generation Australians; had a long-term health condition or a disability; had a parent who was unemployed for 12 months or more while growing up; or lived in a single-parent home.

"Our data shows young Australians are turning to banks, finance companies or searching online for financial advice to fill in the gaps in their knowledge. Banks and finance companies should take their responsibility as a source of financial advice seriously and ensure they're providing easily understandable and objective financial guidance," Findex chief financial officer said Matt Games said.

"While there are some encouraging signs in the data that younger Australians are financially savvy, there are also some real areas for concern. While half of young Australians feel in control of their finances, this means almost one in two feels in the dark."