NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning
Sponsored by

Poor financial literacy failing young workers

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 25 MAY 2021   12:40PM

As more young workers turn to mum and dad, and social media for financial advice, a new survey finds that the educational system is failing to provide practical financial literacy skills for students as they navigate the workforce.

The financial education gap could be curbed as early as high school education, according to a survey by financial advisory and accounting firm Findex, which canvassed 274 young workers aged between 16 and 24.

Almost half of the respondents said they did not receive formal education in the areas of personal finance at school. The same number do not know how to calculate interest on investments.

One in four young workers do not know what the Superannuation Guarantee is and how much their employers should be contributing to their super. Incidentally, this cohort do no know if they are receiving the right SG contributions. Only a minority (10%) make extra contributions.

Sponsored by Eaton Vance
Responsible Fixed-Income Investing with Calvert

In terms of life insurance, less than half (42%) would consider insurance if they found themselves unexpectedly unable to work.

The survey also reveals that low financial literacy is correlated to certain demographics, namely young people who are migrants or first-generation Australians; had a long-term health condition or a disability; had a parent who was unemployed for 12 months or more while growing up; or lived in a single-parent home.

Sponsored Video
Praemium - The Platform of Everything

"Our data shows young Australians are turning to banks, finance companies or searching online for financial advice to fill in the gaps in their knowledge. Banks and finance companies should take their responsibility as a source of financial advice seriously and ensure they're providing easily understandable and objective financial guidance," Findex chief financial officer said Matt Games said.

"While there are some encouraging signs in the data that younger Australians are financially savvy, there are also some real areas for concern. While half of young Australians feel in control of their finances, this means almost one in two feels in the dark."

Read more: FindexMatt Games
VIEW COMMENT (1)

Related News

Findex appoints chief growth officer
Charlie Aitken resigns from Contango
Findex strengthens Melbourne leadership
Findex launches debt advisory business
Findex names new managing partner
Crowe Horwath names senior appointments
Fund manager sells all shares ahead of crash
Crowe Horwath managing partner to depart for government role
Findex assigns Aussie equities mandate
Findex brings family office to the masses

Editor's Choice

Super funds hunt for co-investment deals

KARREN VERGARA
Superannuation funds' appetite for alternative investments, particularly private equity and infrastructure, is heating up, new research shows.

Aware Super adds government relations head

ANNABELLE DICKSON
The $140 billion super fund has promoted a portfolio manager as head of government relations and policy.

Poor financial literacy failing young workers

KARREN VERGARA
As more young workers turn to mum and dad, and social media for financial advice, a new survey finds that the educational system is failing to provide practical financial literacy skills for students as they navigate the workforce.

What Gen Z think about investing

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
New research from Vanguard has revealed what the TikTok generation think about investing, and it turns out they are highly motivated.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Luke Mcdermott
Consultant
Rice Warner
David Wright
Managing Partner
Zenith Investment Partners
Peter Esho
Co-Founder
Admin Special Accounts

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Danielle Wood

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
GRATTAN INSTITUTE
Grattan Institute chief executive Danielle Wood is on a mission to make the esoteric subject of economics accessible to Australians and call attention to why it matters in their day-to-day lives. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.