NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Regulatory
Ponzi scheme rakes in almost $1.5bn
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  TUESDAY, 28 JAN 2020   12:16PM

A California-based couple has been charged by the US Securities and Exchange Commission for allegedly running a Ponzi scheme worth just under $1.5 billion (USD$1billion).

The SEC has charged Jeffery and Paulette Carpoff with violating antifraud provisions of USfederal securities laws by allegedly running a  Ponzi scheme from 2011 to 2018.

According to the SEC, 17 investors poured $1.37 billion (USD$910 million) into the Carpoff's scheme over seven years through investment contracts in two solar generator companies.

The SEC claims the Carpoffs promised investors tax credits, lease payments and profits from the operation of mobile solar generators. However as the SEC alleges, more of the generators were never made and the "vast majority" of lease revenue paid to investors was actually new investor funds repurposed by the Carpoffs.

Allegedly, the Carpoffs arranged for false financial statements, lease arrangements and generator certifications to be provided to investors.

The SEC also claims that over the course of the scheme the Carpoffs tapped around USD$140 million of investor money to fund a "lavish lifestyle" which included a stake in a private jet service, 150 luxury sports cars and multiple properties.

Daniel Michael, chief of the complex financial instruments unit of the SEC's enforcement division said that while the Carpoffs' pitch to investors seemed new and innovative, their alleged fraud was "old and simple".

"This case is a reminder that fraudsters often try to lure investors by associating themselves with trendy technologies," Michael said.

In addition to the SEC's charges, the US Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of California has also hit the couple with criminal offences.

Read more: SECCarpoffsPonziDaniel MichaelPaulette CarpoffUS Attorney
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Six charged in micro pump and dump scheme
Fraudster dyed hair, grew beard to evade regulator
The Income Store closed for business
Goldman Sachs $1b corruption bill
Former Goldman Sachs exec charged over $62m bribery
Tropical theme Ponzi scheme busted
RMBS scrutiny could be loosened in US
Adviser scammed family, friends
Former PIMCO chief guilty in admissions scandal
Milestone ETF Rule passed
Editor's Choice
AustralianSuper ups admin fees
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
AustralianSuper will introduce a new fee for MySuper members from April 2020 to offset the impact of the Protecting Your Super changes.
Preqin opens Australian office
KANIKA SOOD
The alternatives assets data juggernaut is opening an office in Sydney, as it looks to expand its local client base and build its research coverage.
Opt-out super to hit workers: ISA
HARRISON WORLEY
New Industry Super Australia research claims to show plans to make superannuation optional for low-income workers is nothing more than a tax grab.
Boutique shuts Aussie equities fund
KANIKA SOOD
A Brisbane boutique is winding up an Aussie equities fund, after an investor decided to redeem their money, representing roughly 60% of the fund's assets, just before Christmas.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Angelique Aksenoff
Senior Compliance Consultant
Assured Support
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Financial Standard
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
5
Chief Economists Forum 
FEB
7
Chief Economists Forum 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  As a financial adviser, what will be your focus for 2020?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Shane Oliver
HEAD OF INVESTMENT STRATEGY AND CHIEF ECONOMIST
AMP CAPITAL INVESTORS LIMITED
Industry veteran and arguably one of Australia's most recognisable figures in economics, AMP Capital chief economist Shane Oliver speaks of the trials and tribulations facing the industry and how he has seen it all before. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something E9tkdS2S