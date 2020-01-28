Ponzi scheme rakes in almost $1.5bn

A California-based couple has been charged by the US Securities and Exchange Commission for allegedly running a Ponzi scheme worth just under $1.5 billion (USD$1billion).

The SEC has charged Jeffery and Paulette Carpoff with violating antifraud provisions of USfederal securities laws by allegedly running a Ponzi scheme from 2011 to 2018.

According to the SEC, 17 investors poured $1.37 billion (USD$910 million) into the Carpoff's scheme over seven years through investment contracts in two solar generator companies.

The SEC claims the Carpoffs promised investors tax credits, lease payments and profits from the operation of mobile solar generators. However as the SEC alleges, more of the generators were never made and the "vast majority" of lease revenue paid to investors was actually new investor funds repurposed by the Carpoffs.

Allegedly, the Carpoffs arranged for false financial statements, lease arrangements and generator certifications to be provided to investors.

The SEC also claims that over the course of the scheme the Carpoffs tapped around USD$140 million of investor money to fund a "lavish lifestyle" which included a stake in a private jet service, 150 luxury sports cars and multiple properties.

Daniel Michael, chief of the complex financial instruments unit of the SEC's enforcement division said that while the Carpoffs' pitch to investors seemed new and innovative, their alleged fraud was "old and simple".

"This case is a reminder that fraudsters often try to lure investors by associating themselves with trendy technologies," Michael said.

In addition to the SEC's charges, the US Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of California has also hit the couple with criminal offences.