PM Capital appoints distribution director

BY ELIZABETH FRY  |  FRIDAY, 9 DEC 2022   12:15PM

The former general manager of retail distribution at Challenger has taken on a new role at PM Capital.

PM Capital has confirmed the appointment of Luke Cheetham as director of distribution. He will be responsible for the distribution of the firm's funds to existing and new clients.

Cheetham joins PM Capital from Challenger, where he headed up retail distribution for its life business for the past two and a half years.

Before that he spent nine years at AMP as head of sales for the firm's wealth management business.

Earlier he worked at AXA as state sales manager for New South Wales and the ACT.

"I am joining the PM Capital team amid the continued strong performance of all three of our strategies being the Global Companies Fund, the Australian Companies Fund and our Enhanced Yield Fund. I am looking forward to showcasing our investment capabilities across equities and global Fixed Interest to my wider network and the advisers across Australia," Cheetham said.

PM Capital Limited, founded in 1998 by its chief investment officer and chair Paul Moore, is a globally-focused fund manager that manages money on behalf of private clients, the clients of financial advisers and institutions.

