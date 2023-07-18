Pinnacle makes senior hire for American distribution

In a newly created role, Pinnacle Investment Management Group (Pinnacle) has appointed Michael Putica as managing director, Americas.

Putica has spent the last 17 years at State Street Global Markets as both its managing director, portfolio solutions and its head of sales, portfolio solutions, Americas.

Putica has also served at AMP as a senior fund accountant and BNP Paribas in client services.

In his new role, Putica will work alongside Pinnacle's east-coast based managing directors Jack Kirkpatrick and Alison Maschmeyer, focusing on the ongoing development of its intuitional and wholesale client book in the US.

"Within its unique business model, the Pinnacle Group is growing a formidable and very diverse network of affiliated boutique investment managers," Putica said.

"I look forward to working with these world class affiliates and being part of the continued growth of the group's global distribution footprint."

Pinnacle head of international distribution Andrew Chambers said Putica's appointment underscores the group's commitment to "servicing the world's largest addressable investor market."

"Pinnacle and its affiliates have clients in 44 countries with the United States being our largest market outside of Australia by assets under management," Chambers said.

"Eight of Pinnacle's 15 affiliates currently have clients in North America.

"I have known and respected Mike for many years and we are thrilled to welcome a professional of his calibre who is so highly regarded by leading institutional investors and investment consultants in both North America and Australia."