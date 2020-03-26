Pinnacle distribution director takes new role

Pinnacle Investment Management's director of institutional sales is leaving the role for a $12.8 billion multi-boutique.

Duncan Hodnett will join Maple-Brown Abbott as its head of global distribution coming Monday.

The newly-created role puts Hodnett in charge of Maple-Brown Abbott's business development, client services, marketing and product strategy for institutional, wholesale and retail markets in Australia and overseas.

At Pinnacle, he was one of the four institutional directors reporting to executive director Andrew Chambers, who leads distribution across institutional channels of the business's 15 odd boutique partners.

Hodnett will report to chief executive and managing director Sophia Rahmani, who joined late last year from Janus Henderson where she was the chief operating officer for Pan Asia.

"Duncan has a wealth of experience across a range of asset classes which will be fundamental in supporting Maple-Brown Abbott in its long-term growth strategy and as we actively seek opportunities to expand both organically and through selective partnerships," Rahmani said.

"Part of his role will be to further diversify our client base across markets both locally and globally. We already have clients in 24 countries and Duncan's international experience, strong existing client relationships, and proven track record in leading a distribution strategy and raising funds, while also providing exceptional client service, will be invaluable."

Hodnett has over 17 years' experience across Australian, European and US markets.

Prior to this, he worked for seven years with Eaton Vance Investment Management, including heading its European institutional business, and separately, Australia and New Zealand.

He has also worked for Macquarie Group, BT Financial Group and Westpac.

Maple-Brown Abbott started as an equities boutique but has expanded to a multi-boutique model with 60 staff and $12.8 billion in assets under management as at February end.