NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Pinnacle boutique wins super fund mandate
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  MONDAY, 23 NOV 2020   12:44PM

An industry fund has awarded $170 million to an emerging markets strategy from Pinnacle's latest boutique partner.

Aikya Investment Management will manage the amount in its global emerging markets strategy for legalsuper, which has been revising its external manager lineup under new chief investment officer Norman Zhang.

London-based Aikya is an emerging markets boutique led by former Stewart Investors and Fidelity investors.

Aikya's Global Markets strategy invests in 30 to 35 companies, with a focus on stewardship and ESG.

Sponsored by Praemium
Bridging the platform gap

"We are pleased to be partnering with a forward-thinking Australian superannuation fund, with a sound reputation for investment acumen and responsible investing," Aikya portfolio manager Ashish Swarup said.

"We follow a disciplined investment process that focuses on identifying businesses with the highest quality of stewardship, which requires deep understanding of the various jurisdictions where we invest. The team has many years' experience investing in emerging markets, having worked together through previous market cycles."

Pinnacle has a 32.5% stake in the business, and announced the partnership in May this year.

"Aikya's experienced investment team is a global leader when it comes to emerging markets and after just a few months since coming together as Pinnacle's sixteenth investment boutique we are delighted to secure this major mandate," said Pinnacle Investment Management director institutional distribution Wes Campbell.

"Importantly, legalsuper members can rest assured Aikya's intensive focus on stewardship and ESG factors means funds will not flow into companies with negative social utility such as coal, gambling, tobacco and arms manufacturers."

Norman Zhang commenced as legalsuper's chief investment officer in March and has since done a review of about 80% of the funds' total lineup.

In Aussie equities, legalsuper swapped out Allan Gray, Yarra Capital and Cooper Investors. It added AllianceBernstein and topped up Solaris.

In cash, the fund cut First Sentier and added IFM Investors.

In alternatives, it topped up Colchester Global Investors and cut Aberdeen Standard Investments.

It also replaced AMP Capital as the manager of its $40 million balanced socially responsible option with Pendal Group's Sustainable Balanced Fund.

Read more: legalsuperNorman ZhangAikya Investment ManagementPinnacle Investment Management
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Institutional mandates spring back to life
Elston expands team
Industry fund reveals new mandates
Legalsuper appoints executive, increases premiums
Super fund axes AMP Capital mandate
Pinnacle reports FY20 inflows, profits
Pinnacle puts zero-fee ETF experiment to bed
Pengana sales manager departs for Sunshine State
Pinnacle appoints chief financial officer
New private debt fund
Editor's Choice
US analysts fail to add value
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:30PM
In a study of 3.8 million analyst forecasts in 45 countries between 1994 and 2019 it has been found that US analysts fail to outperform on average.
Pan-Asian equities to perform well: Longlead
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:14PM
Despite the tumultuous market conditions brought about this year, Longlead Capital Partners believes Pan-Asia equities are set to deliver a strong performance in 2021.
Praemium board bungle
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:08PM
A non-executive director of the platform provider has been forced to step down following an administrative error, while the former Powerwrap chair has been appointed to the board.
Pinnacle boutique wins super fund mandate
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:44PM
An industry fund has awarded $170 million to an emerging markets strategy from Pinnacle's latest boutique partner.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Sinead Rafferty
Investment Specialist
Fidante Partners
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Peter Townsend
Principal
Townsend Business and Corporate Lawyers
Rob Tyson
Managing Director
Mining International
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
25-27
FPA Professionals Congress 
NOV
26
Best of the Best 
NOV
27
ANZIIF - 2020 South Australian Charity Luncheon 
DEC
1
2020 Cyber Insurance 101 
DEC
2
Webinar: Adding Value to Investment Management Clients - An Overview of the CIMA Certification 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  What are your first impressions of the Retirement Income Review's final report?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Nicole Connolly
FOUNDER AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
INVEST UNLISTED PTY LTD
Invest Unlisted founder and chief executive Nicole Connolly loves to run, and when she's not training for a marathon she is running her own business, the Invest Unlisted Core Infrastructure Fund (formerly IPIF). Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something d7nid5Jn