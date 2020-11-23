Pinnacle boutique wins super fund mandate

An industry fund has awarded $170 million to an emerging markets strategy from Pinnacle's latest boutique partner.

Aikya Investment Management will manage the amount in its global emerging markets strategy for legalsuper, which has been revising its external manager lineup under new chief investment officer Norman Zhang.

London-based Aikya is an emerging markets boutique led by former Stewart Investors and Fidelity investors.

Aikya's Global Markets strategy invests in 30 to 35 companies, with a focus on stewardship and ESG.

"We are pleased to be partnering with a forward-thinking Australian superannuation fund, with a sound reputation for investment acumen and responsible investing," Aikya portfolio manager Ashish Swarup said.

"We follow a disciplined investment process that focuses on identifying businesses with the highest quality of stewardship, which requires deep understanding of the various jurisdictions where we invest. The team has many years' experience investing in emerging markets, having worked together through previous market cycles."

Pinnacle has a 32.5% stake in the business, and announced the partnership in May this year.

"Aikya's experienced investment team is a global leader when it comes to emerging markets and after just a few months since coming together as Pinnacle's sixteenth investment boutique we are delighted to secure this major mandate," said Pinnacle Investment Management director institutional distribution Wes Campbell.

"Importantly, legalsuper members can rest assured Aikya's intensive focus on stewardship and ESG factors means funds will not flow into companies with negative social utility such as coal, gambling, tobacco and arms manufacturers."

Norman Zhang commenced as legalsuper's chief investment officer in March and has since done a review of about 80% of the funds' total lineup.

In Aussie equities, legalsuper swapped out Allan Gray, Yarra Capital and Cooper Investors. It added AllianceBernstein and topped up Solaris.

In cash, the fund cut First Sentier and added IFM Investors.

In alternatives, it topped up Colchester Global Investors and cut Aberdeen Standard Investments.

It also replaced AMP Capital as the manager of its $40 million balanced socially responsible option with Pendal Group's Sustainable Balanced Fund.