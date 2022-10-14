Piecemeal super taxes won't fix budget deficit: FSC

Financial Services Council (FSC) research shows that proposed increases to super taxes will not deliver a sustainable Federal Budget position.

The FSC engaged DeltaPearl Partners to perform economic modelling of six possible measures adjusting the current super system in Australia to estimate how it would impact the budget. The measures were chosen by the FSC from various proposals mooted in the media, financial services industry, and policy circles.

The initial focus of the research was on three areas of super taxation and contribution settings that might be considered ways to raise additional revenue.

Measure one introduced a $5 million limit on total super balances and individuals with a total balance above that level would be required to withdraw from super to bring the balance below the threshold. This modelled outcome is expected to raise approximately $1.04 billion per year but reduce retirement savings by up to 36% for affected individuals.

Measure two reduced the tax concession on pre-tax contributions, reducing the $27,500 annual cap on pre-tax contributions to $15,000 and lessening the $250,000 Division 293 tax threshold to $200,000. This modelled outcome is expected to raise approximately $558 million and would reduce retirement savings by up to 27% for affected individuals.

Measure three introduced a flat tax on all earnings in retirement at 15%. This modelled outcome is expected to raise approximately $4.82 billion per year in tax revenue which represents the equivalent of less than 1% of total budget revenue and poses a significant drag on retiree incomes.

"This analysis shows there is limited scope through superannuation taxation policy changes to raise revenue sufficient to make a significant impact on the Commonwealth government's fiscal position," the research said.

"It would also bring other consequences for the government including increased spending on the Age Pension as well as reduced individual savings, which would in turn place increased reliance on government-funded age and health care costs."

FSC chief executive Blake Briggs said: "Piecemeal superannuation taxes would raise only $8.5 billion in the context of a government that collects over $560 billion annually in revenue."

"These tax changes would have a negative impact on more than 15 million Australians that are saving for their retirement through superannuation by undermining consumer confidence in the objective of the system."

The FSC modelling also examined three measures that generated tax receipt reductions but also resulted in gains in equity within the system.

Measure four replaced the flat tax rate paid on super contributions with a progressive tax rate linked to income. Employer super contributions would be treated as individual income that's taxed at marginal personal income tax rates less a flat-rate refundable 20% tax offset. This modelled outcome is expected to cost approximately $2.25 billion per year.

Measure five included super contributions within the government's paid parental leave scheme. This modelled outcome is expected to cost approximately $213 million per year but an individual could improve their super balance by $20,000 with the Super Guarantee paid on their paid parental leave.

Measure six broadens the coverage of the Super Guarantee to platform-based gig workers. This modelled outcome would cost approximately $318 million per year but a gig worker with five years in the industry could improve their super balance by $48,000.

"The analysis suggests that policy changes should be focused on superannuation taxation policies that improve the equity of the system, rather than policies that would undermine the primary objectives of the superannuation system. It is critical, therefore, that any reduction of tax concessions in the superannuation settings must be assessed from an individual superannuation member's perspective," it reads.

Briggs added: "Government should not lose focus on improving equity in the system, such as paying superannuation contributions on the government paid parental leave and broadening the coverage of the Superannuation Guarantee to gig workers."