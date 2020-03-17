Philippines halts all trading

The Philippines Stock Exchange (PSE) has announced it will halt trade until further notice, making it the first nation to close markets.

The PSE made the announcement to the stock market, saying the decision is to ensure the safety of employees and traders in light of the escalating cases of the coronavirus disease.

President and chief executive of the PSE said: "Please be advised that there will be no trading at The Philippine Stock Exchange, Inc. and no clearing and settlement at the Securities Clearing Corporation of the Philippines starting tomorrow, March 17, 2020."

"This is in connection with President Rodrigo Duterte's announcement placing the entire Luzon under "enhanced community quarantine"."

Luzon is the country's largest and most populated island, with 57 million people now restricted to their homes.

Following in the steps of Italy, all businesses in Luzon will be closed, with the exception of those that provide basic necessities like supermarkets, convenience stores, hospitals, clinics and banks.

The PSE has been getting hammered by the high volatility and panic selling with is gripping other markets.

On Monday the PSE fell as much as 7.9% and a 15-minute trading halt was triggered twice last week when shares tumbled over 10%.