PGIM Real Estate launches research lab

PGIM Real Estate has launched an innovation lab, dedicated to researching, developing, and investing in technology to expedite progress within the real asset industry.

The firm clarified that the RealAssetX ecosystem is made up of three interconnected pillars: data intelligence, research and development, as well as investments.

According to the real estate investment manager, RealAssetX will rely on data provided by PGIM Real Estate and third-party providers.

Further, it will partner with global universities that work in fields such as sustainable tech, artificial intelligence (AI), and deep tech to research and develop new technologies that can be incubated and eventually adopted by owners, operators, and managers of real assets.

Additionally, RealAssetX will develop strategic partnerships with venture capital firms to invest in and deliver modern technologies for the industry. It will partner with Taronga Ventures to enable third-party capital to invest in early and later-stage technology companies.

"The profound impact that the fast-moving technology wave is having on the real asset industry means that investment managers' success will be defined by their ability to be tech-enhanced through every stage of the investment lifecycle," PGIM Real Estate co-chief executive and global chief investment officer Raimondo Amabile said.

"By partnering with leading universities and technology companies, RealAssetX is building an ecosystem to develop new technologies that don't exist today - leveraging forward-thinking research and development to drive transformation within PGIM Real Estate and the broader real asset industry."

Fellow co-chief executive and global chief operation officer Cathy Marcus said the firm believes that better technology can improve efficiency and create better investment performance.

"Through RealAssetX, we are leveraging the depth and breadth of PGIM Real Estate's 53 years of data and research," she said.

"Alongside the insights and expertise of leading academics and venture partners, to identify and implement new technology that can improve business operations, augment asset management strategies at our properties and enhance investment decision-making on behalf of our clients."

PGIM Real Estate reported it currently has US$210 billion in gross assets under management and administration.