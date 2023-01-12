Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

PGIM Real Estate adds to APAC team

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 12 JAN 2023   12:42PM

PGIM Real Estate welcomed a new executive director and deputy portfolio manager to oversee a key Asia Pacific strategy.

Eileen Yong joins the Asia Pacific investment team, based in Singapore and working on the Asia core strategy.

The strategy aims to deliver defensive total returns with a steady income through investment in income-producing assets in the more liquid and mature APAC markets.

Reporting to executive director and portfolio manager Vincent Chew, she brings more than 20 years' experience and was most recently a senior fund manager at LaSalle Investment Management. She has also previously worked on Aviva Investors' Real Estate Multi-Manager team.

"In the rising interest rates and inflationary environment globally, we continue to see strong demand from global investors for Asia Pacific real estate solutions as they seek better risk-adjusted return and diversification, and to tap into the relatively stronger economic growth in the region. This is evident by the successful capital raising efforts for our Asia core strategy last year and the continued interest we experience from prospective investors," PGIM Real Estate managing director and head of Asia Pacific Benett Theseira said.

"We are delighted to welcome Eileen to our Asia core team as we continue to strengthen our capabilities to meet investor needs and to build on the strong track record of our core strategy in the Asia Pacific."

Yong replaces Olivia Chow, who is taking on another role within the business with expanded responsibilities in the region.

Read more: PGIM Real EstateBenett TheseiraEileen YongAviva InvestorsLaSalle Investment ManagementOlivia ChowVincent Chew
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

2023 will be better for bonds: Experts
Aviva appoints head of real assets
Aviva Investors appoints head of APAC
UK regulator appoints Camille Blackburn to leadership team
Inflation to persist in 2022: Aviva
PGIM Real Estate appoints ESG lead for APAC
VFMC investment stewardship lead exits
Aviva Investors names credit lead, offloads US team
Aviva, PSP Investments acquire property
Fortius, PGIM make $214m property acquisition

Editor's Choice

Bennelong picks new global chief executive

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Bennelong Funds Management has named John Burke as its new global chief executive.

APAC outperforms despite global sustainable finance retreat

RACHEL ALEMBAKIS
Sustainable finance showed global declines across all categories in 2022, however, activity in Asia Pacific remained robust, according to research from Refinitiv.

Australian equities to outperform in 2023: VanEck

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Australian equities are set to battle the bearish storm ahead and outperform global equities this year, according to the fund manager.

CBRE Investment Management appoints APAC research lead

CHLOE WALKER
CBRE Investment Management has welcomed Melbourne-based Sandy Padilla to the role of APAC head of research.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
16

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
15

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
20-22

Conference of Major Superannuation Funds 

MAR
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Alison Telfer

CHAIRPERSON OF THE BOARD
UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LTD
After 30 years in the industry, Alison Telfer answers to country head of asset management, Australia and New Zealand at UBS, with a goal to give back to the nation that raised her, and make a true impact through sustainable, customised and philanthropic investing. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.