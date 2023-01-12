PGIM Real Estate adds to APAC team

PGIM Real Estate welcomed a new executive director and deputy portfolio manager to oversee a key Asia Pacific strategy.

Eileen Yong joins the Asia Pacific investment team, based in Singapore and working on the Asia core strategy.

The strategy aims to deliver defensive total returns with a steady income through investment in income-producing assets in the more liquid and mature APAC markets.

Reporting to executive director and portfolio manager Vincent Chew, she brings more than 20 years' experience and was most recently a senior fund manager at LaSalle Investment Management. She has also previously worked on Aviva Investors' Real Estate Multi-Manager team.

"In the rising interest rates and inflationary environment globally, we continue to see strong demand from global investors for Asia Pacific real estate solutions as they seek better risk-adjusted return and diversification, and to tap into the relatively stronger economic growth in the region. This is evident by the successful capital raising efforts for our Asia core strategy last year and the continued interest we experience from prospective investors," PGIM Real Estate managing director and head of Asia Pacific Benett Theseira said.

"We are delighted to welcome Eileen to our Asia core team as we continue to strengthen our capabilities to meet investor needs and to build on the strong track record of our core strategy in the Asia Pacific."

Yong replaces Olivia Chow, who is taking on another role within the business with expanded responsibilities in the region.