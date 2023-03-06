Newspaper icon
PGIM hires new Australia, NZ head for IRG

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  MONDAY, 6 MAR 2023   12:47PM

Murray Brewer has been appointed head of PGIM's institutional relationship group for Australia and New Zealand.

Based in Sydney and reporting to head of IRG Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) Philip Hsin, Brewer will be responsible for leading the firm's growth plans and continued expansion of its institutional client base throughout the region.

He brings over 30 years of experience in finance services to the role, having previously served as Capital Group's country head of Australia.

Prior to Capital Group, Brewer spent 14 years as country head of distribution for Australia and New Zealand at T. Rowe Price, and close to five years as head of distribution for Australia at Schroders Investment Management.

"Murray brings more than 30 years of experience in the investment management industry in Australia, where he's built an impressive track record and developed a range of longstanding relationships with both investors and asset consultants," Hsin said.

"As we continue to fuel growth and strengthen our institutional client network in the region, Murray will be a strong representative of our brand and our commitment to delivering superior long-term investment outcome for our clients."

Since establishing its local presence in 2011, PGIM Australia has seen significant growth in its institutional business.

In February, PGIM Real Estate welcomed Eileen Yong as its new executive director and deputy portfolio manager to oversee a key Asia Pacific strategy.

It also expanded its Australian business into the wholesale and private wealth markets last year, with the appointment of Benjamin Price as head of Australia Wealth.

"The opportunity for PGIM in the region is enormous," Brewer said.

"As our clients are building high-caliber in-house investment teams, I look forward to working closely with them to tackle their portfolio challenges."

With a very uncertain period for markets, asset owners in the region are facing unprecedented investment challenges, Brewer added.

He said: "We will further build upon PGIM's institutional asset management strengths and its high-conviction investment capabilities to help our clients make informed asset allocation decisions."

